Three Rockies Prospects Who Need a Bounce-Back Campaign in 2026
The Colorado Rockies are down to a pair of finalists for their open general manager job. Meanwhile, several prospects are playing in the Arizona Fall League. The rest are finding ways to prepare on their own.
The Rockies’ minor league system is top-heavy with well-regarded prospects like infielder Ethan Holliday, their first-round pick in July, and outfielder Charlie Condon, Colorado’s first-round pick in 2024. Other prospects like Kyle Karros and Warming Bernabel have made their MLB debut and figure to have shots at 26-man roster spots in 2026.
Colorado hopes to build stars from within. Here are three prospects that need a bounce-back season in 2026.
LHP Carson Palmquist
Palmquist got a taste of the Majors this year as he was called up to pitch in nine games (seven starts) but went 0-4 with an 8.91 ERA. There was a lot of that going on at the Major League level. He allowed 10 home runs, walked 25 hitters and struck out 27 in 34.1 innings. It was a rude awakening.
It’s possible the Rockies saw it coming. The 25-year-old third-round pick from the 2022 MLB draft saw his numbers drop at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he went 4-5 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 games (10 starts). It was the first time in four minor leagues seasons he finished with an ERA above 4.00. He struck out 94 and walked 42 in 77.2 innings. The stuff that made him a Top 30 prospect is still there. But he needs to trim the ERA in 2026 to get another shot at the Show.
RHP Josh Grosz
Grosz was an 11th round pick of the New York Yankees in 2023 and joined the Rockies in the Ryan McMahon trade. The right-hander is 23 years and old and is already in prove-it mode to his new organization. He threw a serviceable 7-8 with a 3.85 ERA in his first pro season in 2024. But he took a step back in 2025.
With two different affiliates and in two different organizations, he went 5-14 with a 4.67 ERA in 23 games (22 starts). He threw a comparable number of innings to 2024. and most of his numbers remained steady. But his ERA surged by nearly a point, a signal that he’ll need to trim that down at High-A Spokane in 2026 before Colorado can entertain a call-up.
3B Ethan Hedges
It’s a big early for Hedges, who was the Rockies’ third-round pick this July and spent just 20 games at High-A Spokane. But corner infield is a spot where the Rockies could still use more options and if Hedges can accelerate his development, it would give Colorado another quality piece to work with.
For a college-age hitter from a well-regarded program like USC, he struggled mightily. He slashed .195/.303/.234 with no home runs and three RBI. Even for a cup of coffee at a High-A affiliate, that’s worth some scrutiny. He needs to show major progress next season.