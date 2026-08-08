1 Rockies Prospect Begging for Inevitable Debut Before Season Comes to Close

There was a battle of the ages brewing going into this season for the Colorado Rockies between a pair of young guns: TJ Rumfield and Charlie Condon. Who would play first base? Ultimately, the Rockies made the right decision.

Rumfield had already played in Triple-A for the New York Yankees affiliate, so he was the easy(ish) choice, but with Condon absolutely murdering baseballs all year, he sure has earned the right to see some big league pitching, and fans are begging for him.

This season in Albuquerque, Condon is mashing the baseball, and that isn't the only piece to his game that is impressive, as he is posting stats impossible to ignore in his 95 games this season:

.283/.400/.547

.947 OPS

22 Home Runs

70 RBI

57 Drawn Walks

6 Triples

18 Doubles

84 Runs Scored

Condon has seemingly gotten better and better as he sees tougher competition on the bump, as he has yet to finish a season with that much production at the lower levels of the minors, and it might seem easy to argue that there isn't space for him with the Rockies, but that isn't necessarily true.

Where Condon Fits In With the Rockies Current Roster

Rockies infielder Charlie Condon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Condon's primary position going into 2026 was definitely as a first baseman, but Colorado has found theirs with Rumfield, and he isn't going anywhere as he has put himself in the NL Rookie of the Year conversations.

That being said, Condon had a little bit of experience playing in the outfield prior to this year, and they have definitely been grooming him to suit up there at some point, as he has played 41 games as a right fielder this season.

Now that Condon has some experience playing the position, as well as Brenton Doyle being dealt to the Chicago White Sox, there is some lack of depth out there in the field, and even if there wasn't, let him be the designated hitter on a night that Hunter Goodman is behind the dish.

MLB's No. 69 prospect Charlie Condon crushes his system-leading 22nd homer of the year -- 109.6 mph | 446 ft 💥@Rockies | @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/NcYxkF2NNM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 6, 2026

The Rockies have one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball, meaning the main reason that they are not in the same spot as last year is due to their explosive offense. Regardless of where he is playing, when a player can hit, they deserve to be in the lineup.

Despite a significantly better season than last, this organization is nowhere in the hunt for a playoff spot, which makes the chance for Condon to see the majors on a time clock. There are seven weeks of baseball left for them, and he should take a big league at-bat before October 1 rolls around.