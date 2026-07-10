Rockies Recent Explosive Offense Not Getting Enough Well Deserved Recognition

If there is one thing that the Colorado Rockies have figured out in the last month or so, it is definitely the ability to score runs, and while seeing that they are still one of four teams to not cross the 40-win threshold yet, they are rolling.

Going into their series with the San Francisco Giants Thursday evening in the Bay, the Rockies are 5-3 on the month and have scored 6+ runs in five of their games, highlighted by a pair of 14- and 15-run wins.

As impressive as that is, it is even more so with their rankings over the last 30 days across baseball, as this lineup is tough from start to end and is causing real problems for pitching staffs:



*Note* This is looking at only the last month for both leagues.

.282 Batting Average- 2nd

.352 On-Base Percentage- 2nd

.500 Slugging Percentage- 1st

.852 OPS- 1st

Runs Scored- 1st

Triples- 1st

Doubles- 4th

Home Runs- 2nd

RBI- 1st

Drawn Walks 8th/9th

It really isn't even close how superior this offense has been, and that is why they are starting to find some success even though they don't bolster a league-average starting rotation.

Rockies Best Highlighted in Recent Success

Rockies designated hitter Hunter Goodman (15) hits his second home run of the game against Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Mike Paredes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to point to any one player when looking at the hitting leaders across this team, because any one of these guys could be the best on any other ballclub recently. Instead, multiple are superior this season, especially as of late.

Looking at those who contributed to the last month of work, the first name that comes to mind is Hunter Goodman, as he has posted multi-home run games and has nine long shots and 18 RBI in his last 25 games. Nine.

Then, there is rookie center fielder Cole Carrigg, who has been nothing short of immaculate since making his debut on June 9. Since he received the nod, he has hit with so much confidence that one could never guess he was a rookie.

Cole Carrigg's first 30 days in the Majors...



105 PA

.307 AVG

.385 OBP

.580 SLG

23 Runs

13 XBH

4 HR

21 RBI

2 SB

11.4% BB

19.0% K

142 wRC+#Rockiespic.twitter.com/RZISB2N0Af — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 9, 2026

In the last month, Carrigg is boasting a .300+ batting average, which isn't as impressive as a .965 OPS. There is really no telling what this team would look like right now without him, as he has been the spark of life the dugout has been in desperate need of.

It isn't often that a team is recognized for good play when they aren't winning games, but this is an insane turnaround in one offseason for the Rockies. There is a lot to celebrate here as they are no longer the worst team in baseball.