3 Lower-Cost Free Agents Who Fit the Colorado Rockies Perfectly

It is discouraging when a team has a 100-loss season in the majors, and even more troublesome when a ballclub has four consecutive years with that kind of finish, like the Colorado Rockies have now had.

However, there is a lot to be excited about with this Rockies group, which is highlighted by an offense that is going to be one of the best in baseball in the coming years, as it is no longer just the Mickey Moniak and Hunter Goodman show.

Yes, they still lost 104 games in 2026, but it wasn't because of the position players, as this organization was almost always playing from behind, as the starting rotation was truly a mess lowlighted by a 7.00 ERA after the deadline.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

Colorado was on track to avoid another 100-loss season, but they ultimately never had a chance, with the rotation performing as badly as it did in the final two months of the season. So, president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has one clear plan in the coming months: add better pitchers.

DePodesta, as well as everyone with access to the internet, knows that the pitching staff has always been the weakness on the roster, but if he doesn't find some sort of answer during free agency, he will waste the young talent in the lineup.

Three Starting Pitchers That Won’t Cost an Arm and a Leg

Padres pitcher Walker Buehler (10) looks on as he leaves the game during the fourth inning against the Brewers in the NLDS. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to get arms that are decent and willing to consistently pitch at Coors Field. So, the Rockies are not going to land someone like Tarik Skubal or Michael King, but there are options out there that would fit the needs of Colorado.

Walker Buehler: The 32-year-old veteran just finished up his first full season with the San Diego Padres, where he posted a 4.63 ERA in 32 starts. He strikes out a lot of guys, but just needs a way to control the long ball. Buehler was only on a $1.5 million contract and won't expect a huge pay raise.

Jordan Montgomery: Montgomery missed most of 2026 as he was recovering from a Tommy John surgery, and when he came back, he was only used out of the bullpen. While he finished with a 4.15 ERA in 13 games, he was phenomenal at the tail end of the season with a 1.93 ERA in his last 14 innings, and was paid even less than Buehler.

White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Guardians in the ALDS. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Erick Fedde: Fedde would definitely be the toughest to get to put ink on paper as he had one of the best seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox, limiting the damage despite giving up a lot of hits, and he finished with eight wins and a 3.83 ERA. But Spotrac has his value for 2026 at nearly eight million.

Ultimately, the Rockies are in need of players who can post a low 4.00 ERA, and below; that is what is realistic for them, and with the offense logging more than four runs a game in 2026, the odds go way up for winning games.