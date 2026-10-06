Rockies Should Be Insulted After Hunter Goodman Snubbed for Offensive Award

One would like to think that, when it comes to individual accolades, who a player plays for shouldn't matter as much as what they are able to do on the field. But that is looking less and less likely to be the case for the Colorado Rockies and Hunter Goodman.

Now is the time of year when regular season trophies aren't handed out, but finalists are named for certain honors, which include the Hank Aaron Award, which is earned by one player in both leagues who was the most outstanding offensive player.

There were 10 finalists named for the National League, and it is truly baffling that the Rockies catcher was not on it, as he blasted 40+ home runs and 88 RBI to complement an .839 OPS. Goodman deserved to at least be in contention, and instead was left off entirely.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

This isn't the first time this season that Goodman's bat wasn't taken seriously, as he never received a call for an invitation to the 2026 Home Run Derby. Critics would say that his production levels are so high because he plays at Coors Field, but more than half of his long shots came on the road.

Goodman's stats speak for themselves, so it is hard not to think that the only reason that he is being held out on is the fact that he plays for the worst team in baseball, which is a real shame, as his performance at the plate has been terrific.

Goodman Compared to the Other 10 Finalists

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a three-run home run against the White Sox. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were some incredible offensive campaigns put together across the National League, so would Goodman have won the Hank Aaron Award? No, probably not. But not even being named a finalist is absurd, to say the least as he boasted one of the best bats in baseball all year long.

While it seems like Pete Crow-Armstrong could easily run away with this accolade, Goodman has more home runs than seven of the players on this list, and since homers aren't the sole measure of offensive efficiency, his OPS is higher than that of another five.

Hunter Goodman: 41 home runs, 88 RBI, 46 drawn walks, .245/.310/.529, .839 OPS

41 home runs, 88 RBI, 46 drawn walks, .245/.310/.529, .839 OPS CJ Abrams - 33 home runs, 106 RBI, 57 drawn walks, .261/.336/.497, .833 OPS

- 33 home runs, 106 RBI, 57 drawn walks, .261/.336/.497, .833 OPS Jake Bauers - 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 94 drawn walks, .266/.389/.484, .873 OPS

- 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 94 drawn walks, .266/.389/.484, .873 OPS Pete Crow-Armstrong - 45 home runs, 107 RBI, 83 drawn walks, 41 stolen bases, .280/.372/.570, .942 OPS

- 45 home runs, 107 RBI, 83 drawn walks, 41 stolen bases, .280/.372/.570, .942 OPS Elly De La Cruz - 30 home runs, 79 RBI, 72 drawn walks, 30 stolen bases, 283/.365/.515, .880 OPS

- 30 home runs, 79 RBI, 72 drawn walks, 30 stolen bases, 283/.365/.515, .880 OPS Shohei Ohtani - 30 home runs, 81 RBI, 81 drawn walks, .275/.377/.512, .889 OPS

- 30 home runs, 81 RBI, 81 drawn walks, .275/.377/.512, .889 OPS Matt Olson - 41 home runs, 93 RBI, 64 drawn walks, .251/.321/.502, .823 OPS

- 41 home runs, 93 RBI, 64 drawn walks, .251/.321/.502, .823 OPS Kyle Schwarber - 45 home runs, 97 RBI, 105 drawn walks, .232/.354/.503, .857 OPS

- 45 home runs, 97 RBI, 105 drawn walks, .232/.354/.503, .857 OPS Sal Stewart - 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 63 drawn walks, .263/.330/.457, .787 OPS

- 32 home runs, 112 RBI, 63 drawn walks, .263/.330/.457, .787 OPS Fernando Tatis Jr. - 25 home runs, 83 RBI, 64 drawn walks, .289/.358/.470, .828 OPS

- 25 home runs, 83 RBI, 64 drawn walks, .289/.358/.470, .828 OPS Jordan Walker - 29 home runs, 102 RBI, 50 drawn walks, .269/.327/.466, .793 OPS

Again, it seems like PCA is the clear winner for this one, but for Goodman to be stripped of the possibility of even being in the conversation is truly criminal.