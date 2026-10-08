Rockies Boss Addresses Clear Issue with Roster Hinting at Changes Coming

It might seem like there are a lot of problems going on inside the Colorado Rockies organization, as they just capped off another 100-loss season, their fourth straight. But there are plenty of positives going on with the position players, and one thing has to change: the pitching staff.

The real shame this season is that they had a breakthrough season throughout, with Hunter Goodman, an NL Rookie of the Year contender, and TJ Rumfield, an NL Rookie of the Year contender, making significant contributions throughout the lineup.

Offensively, this team should not have lost 104 games. Still, when they were constantly playing from behind, there was no way to avoid it, as the starting rotation was unfathomably horrific lowlighted by a 7.00 ERA after the trade deadline.

Rockies Designate Michael Lorenzen For Assignment https://t.co/TiWkniZFHc pic.twitter.com/kDFa9qEXCu — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) August 17, 2026

Denver Post (subscription required) columnist Troy Renck spoke with the president of baseball operations for the Rockies, Paul DePodesta, as to how they are going to address this moving forward:

"We have to be open-minded. We have to look for answers. And we have to be creative in how we do it. But 5 starters, 8 relievers- that is less likely to be successful here than in other places," stated DePodesta.

Renck also relayed that the pitching plan will be subjected to change based on who is healthy and relievers with options.

One has to hope that there are plans to be somewhat aggressive in the coming months to give the bats some sort of support, or the organization will not only waste Goodman and Rumfield, but also Cole Carrigg, Mickey Moniak, and a slew of others.

More Lows Than Highs From the Starting Rotation in 2026

Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (11) looks on after being relieved against the White Sox. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is really hard to truly captivate with words what went on for the Rockies' pitching staff this season, at least the starters, but stats do a pretty good job of explaining the four players that made at least 20 starts this year.

Tomoyuki Sugano: 5.37 ERA, 33 home runs allowed, 1.32 WHIP, .276 opponent batting average

Kyle Freeland: 6.65 ERA, 29 home runs, 1.52 WHIP, .308 opponent batting average

Michael Lorenzen: 7.08 ERA, 49 walks allowed, 1.88 WHIP, .338 opponent batting average

Ryan Feltner: 5.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, .275 opponent batting average

Michael Lorenzen joined Colorado on a one-year deal worth $8 million, but wasn't even performing well enough to stay on their roster, which should say something. He was designated for assignment late in the summer, and there is no chance he will be returning to the Rockies.

There aren't many who want to come pitch at Coors Field, but DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes are going to have to figure something out.