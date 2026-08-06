3 Realistic Goals for the Colorado Rockies to Close Out the Rest of 2026

Things have been pretty bleak in the skies over Denver for the past few years. At least if you're a baseball fan and a follower of the Colorado Rockies. For multiple seasons, the team has finished poorly and has been considered one of the worst in all of Major League Baseball.

And while some things may stay the same, they're now changing to something different for the franchise. They have made a full-on focus on the future, and they aren't losing sight of what lies on the horizon. And yes, they may be 45-68 and currently in last place, but they are emerging as one of the most dangerous young units in baseball.

So while the Rox may look like dwellers of the cellar in 2026, they've shown signs of a bright future and can still take home some moral victories before the season is over. For now, that's good enough to lift the mood around Coors Field

Firstly, they need to focus on catching the San Francisco Giants. That doesn't need much explanation, but with 'Frisco (48-66) only three games ahead of Colorado, there's no reason not to put a target on their backs the rest of the way. It won't be a berth in the postseason, but it would mean not wearing the 'last place label' throughout another long, cold winter.

Two Important, Individual Accolades

Rockies rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TJ Rumfield winning the National League Rookie of the Year should also be considered not just a goal for the player, but for the franchise as well. Expect Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer to give him every opportunity to have a gold rush at the end of 2026. According to his current numbers, that bodes well for the 26-year-old first baseman.

Rumfield leads all other first-year NL players with a .294 batting average and .464 slugging percentage, while being third in homers (13) and third in RBI (58). An outstanding August and a solid September would deliver the crown to the Colorado kid.

Finally, the team needs to settle on what they are going to do, long-term, when it comes to star catcher Hunter Goodman. He's under contract with the Rockies until 2029, but he's due for salary arbitration at year's end. (He's currently playing on a one-year, $810,000 pre-arbitration contract for the 2026 season). Given his stature and position, it's a given that he will be looking for a lot more money.

That's why, between now and that time, they can evaluate the rest of his performance this year and come up with a long-term offer to keep him in Colorado for the next 5-7 years. With this team on the rise, why not formulate a plan to keep the biggest name to build around? That should all be in motion right now ... while the team still has time.