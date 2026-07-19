Rookie TJ Rumfield Steals Show in Rockies Matinee Win Over Reds

The Colorado Rockies put on quite the offensive explosion in their recent win over the Cincinnati Reds. The Rockies put up 10 runs on 14 hits to the Reds three runs on nine hits. The majority of the credit for how well the Rockies hit, goes to first baseman TJ Rumfield.

Rumfield finished the game going 4-for-5 with four runs driven in and one of his hits being a long homer. The Rockies needed a game like this as they are a team that has really been struggling and could push towards selling at the trade deadline.

Despite the down year for the Rockies and still being in a rebuild, Rumfield has really been a bright spot for his team. For years the Rockies struggled with finding offense, but Rumfield has seemed to figure it out this season for Colorado.

Rumfield currently sports a slash line of .302/.384/.485 on the year which is good for an OPS of .869. He has been one of the most consistent hitters on his team and manager Warren Schaeffer has to be happy with what he has in his slugging first baseman.

Rumfield is a piece that the Rockies should build around after the deadline

The Rockies have been rebuilding and selling at trade deadlines for as long as baseball fans can remember. And the same can be said at this deadline that the Rockies are going to sell what they can and accrue even more assets towards their rebuild.

The majority of their selling should come from their bullpen as they have guys like Antonio Senzatela, Brennan Bernardino, and others that could draw some interest. But Rumfield should absolutely be off limits in any sort of trade talk leading up to the deadline.

Jul 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies acquired him from the Yankees in the offseason and he is definitely a piece that they should build around for the future. He is somebody that Schaeffer and crew should keep around when the Rockies are back in contention way later down the line in the future.

Rumfield has had quite the first season in Colorado and he is showing fans night in and night out why he is a player that the Rockies should keep on the team. He is part of an offense that has some nice pieces in Cole Carigg, Hunter Goodman, and Mickey Moniak.

Rumfield is a guy that will help the team later and be a good mentor for hitters that the team draft and sign later down the line. He is a guy that should be catching eyes all around the league.