3 Rockies Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Nationals, Cade Cavalli

Hunter Goodman means everything to the Colorado Rockies at the moment.

That is not an exaggeration. His go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals sealed a thrilling 8-7 victory. Without him, it wouldn’t have been possible. It sure does feel like that’s been said a lot throughout this entire season.

But now Colorado has to turn the page to the series finale against the Nationals. The club has been given a prime opportunity to build some momentum heading into the trade deadline — whether momentum is really necessary at this juncture of the season is another question entirely — and this afternoon’s contest at Coors Field presents another chance to do just that.

It’ll be Gabriel Hughes on the mound for the Rockies to try and get it done. The rookie right-hander has performed well through his three big league appearances so far. He’s allowed five runs in 14.1 innings, with his last outing — a 5.1-inning performance in which he allowed just two runs while striking out six — perhaps being the most impressive so far. He’ll need to keep that up against a Nationals lineup that has the potential to pop off at any moment.

Here is Wednesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rockies.

Colorado Rockies Lineup for July 22, 2026

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RF Jake McCarthy (L) LF Mickey Moniak (L) DH Hunter Goodman 1B TJ Rumfield (L) CF Cole Carrigg (S) 3B Kyle Karros SS Willi Castro (S) 2B Edouard Julien (L) C Brett Sullivan (L)

Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals

Where: Coors Field — Denver, Colorado

Time: 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies — Rockies.TV; Nationals — Nationals.TV

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Nationals — WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Gabriel Hughes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rockies: RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-1, 3.14 ERA) vs. Nationals: RHP Cade Cavalli (6-4, 3.78 ERA)

Rockies Matchups That Matter

Cole Carrigg: Not a single hitter in the Rockies' lineup has ever faced Nationals starter Cade Cavalli before. The only Rockies player to have ever stepped into the batter's box against him is Troy Johnston, who is on the bench. Carrigg, who is a rookie, obviously wouldn't have ever had the opportunity to face the right-hander, which makes this matchup so interesting. Since making his MLB debut, Carrigg has been an electric bat that's uplifted the lineup. Can he do the same this afternoon?

Jake McCarthy: The trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away, and McCarthy might be the premier name the Rockies are looking to move. His .307/.351/.513 slash line is absolutely outstanding. If he can keep that up — starting with this afternoon's contest against Cavalli and the Nationals — then the Rockies might be able to flip him for some much-needed prospect capital.

Mickey Moniak: The same logic applies to Moniak. Just like McCarthy, Moniak's been a revelation at the plate. If it weren't for the fact that Colorado is a losing organization that desperately needs to infuse the system with hope for the future rather than the present, then Moniak and McCarthy might be sticking around. Alas, that's not the case, which makes every game Moniak plays important.