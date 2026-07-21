Rockies Sign Daniel Jackson After Historic Georgia Season

The Colorado Rockies officially brought one of the most productive players in college baseball into the organization Monday.

Colorado signed No. 37 overall pick Daniel Jackson for $2,297,500, according to MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis. The agreement allows the former Georgia catcher to begin his professional career after a historic junior campaign that made him one of the most unique offensive players in the 2026 MLB draft class.

Jackson finished the year with a .379/.473/.803 slash line, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs and 26 stolen bases across 67 games. He led NCAA Division I in runs and total bases while becoming the first catcher at that level to record at least 25 homers and 25 steals in the same campaign. That production helped him win the illustrious Golden Spikes Award

Those numbers do a good job explaining why he was thought of so highly coming into the draft. Jackson brings legitimate power to all fields from the right side and enough athleticism to create value on the basepaths. MLB Pipeline gave him a 60 power grade and noted that he improved his contact ability, an important development for a hitter whose raw strength can already impact games.

Jackson’s Defense Will Determine His Future

Daniel Jackson flies out to end the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson’s offensive upside is already clear. The bigger question is where he fits defensively and how that position affects his path through Colorado’s farm system.

The 21-year-old started 57 games behind the plate for Georgia and posted a .997 fielding percentage. His skills behind the plate are raw and could use some improvement, but his physical tools give him a chance to become a dependable professional catcher. Jackson’s athleticism also provides flexibility, as the Rockies could eventually move him to a corner outfield spot if his defense behind the plate limits his offensive progression.

Jackson made it clear that he wants to remain behind the plate but is willing to embrace another role if it benefits his development and the organization.

“I want to catch as long as possible, but at the end of the day, whatever is going to give me the best output to help my team and whatever the organization wants is what I’m going to do,” Jackson said.

That flexibility limits some of the risk attached to his profile. If Jackson develops into a dependable catcher, his power and speed could make him an unusually dynamic player at the position. If he eventually moves elsewhere, his offense is still a valuable asset

The Rockies must now decide which defensive path gives Jackson the clearest route to the Majors. Regardless of where he ultimately plays, his historic college production adds another high-upside bat to a system already featuring prospects such as Ethan Holliday and Charlie Condon.