After Overcoming injuries, Rockies' Pitching Prospect Remains in the MLB Mix

As the Colorado Rockies continue to round out their roster for the remainder of 2026 and beyond, the one thing they will never have enough of is pitching. While it's a cliché that surrounds the game, it cannot be overstated, because it's always true.

That means teams need depth, especially in their farm system. In the midst of a rebuild, the Rockies will likely turn to a handful of young prospects who will be making the jump to the big league level and be expected to fill various roles. And that's where right-hander McCade Brown makes a perfectly versatile fit for the team's immediate future. He can do a little bit of everything, and he's 6'6". In any role, he cuts an intimidating figure.

Brown has battled multiple injuries throughout his journey to the bigs. He debuted late last season and went 0–5, with a 7.36 ERA, 23 strikeouts, and 17 walks in 25.2 innings over seven starts. Still, it was considered a victory after the pitcher missed multiple parts of the 2022 season and had Tommy John Surgery in 2023. After battling back, just seeing the daylight in Denver was an accomplishment.

McCade Brown Will Get His Opportunity Soon

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher McCade Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, McCade is looking to put the past behind him and stake his claim as a Major Leaguer, and he's expected to be a long reliever and spot starter. His official scouting report at MLB.com fully describes his talent and potential, weighed against his health. If he's right, the big righty can be an asset in multiple roles at the big-league level.

"Now 25 and healthy, the 6-foot-6 Brown has the opportunity to impact the big league staff soon," the analysis states. "He has the makings of a four-pitch mix, though it's the fastball-slider combination that drives the ship. His fastball sits around 94-95 mph and touches the upper 90s on occasion. He creates angles with some crossfire in his delivery, helping his heater miss a fair amount of bats. His mid-80s slider has hard, late action to it and could be a true out pitch. He'll fold in an upper-70s curveball, and less frequently, an upper-80s changeup that has some upside, but he doesn't command those two secondary offerings consistently."

"Because Brown has missed so much time, it's hard to know exactly what kind of pitcher the Rockies have on their hands now. Last year was the first time he topped 100 innings, and it's unclear whether he can maintain his stuff and hold the strike zone deep into starts. He'll continue working in a rotation for now, but that fastball-slider combo could be effective in shorter stints."