Rockies' Rising Outfield Prospect Takes Another Step Toward the Majors

The Colorado Rockies are looking toward the future. As the 2026 season has continued to disappoint — though not as severely as 2025 — the organization has set its sights on the great beyond. It's there that the team hopes success and glory await. Just like the explorers of old, the Rockies desire to arrive at plentiful golden hills that contain championships and titles.

One of those pieces that could become a centerpiece of future World Series runs is outfield prospect Roldy Brito. Signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2024, Brito — who is just 19 years old — has quickly made a name for himself in the minor leagues.

After an impressive debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2024 that saw him slash .254/.360/.314 with 26 RBIs, Brito truly broke out in 2025 in rookie ball and Single-A. Over the course of 365 plate appearances, he slashed .371/.444/.516 between the two levels, cruising all the way to No. 3 on the Rockies' prospect list before it was all said and done.

The success has continued in 2026. Throughout 79 games and 378 plate appearances at Single-A Fresno, Brito has smashed eight home runs and driven in 66 runs. His .327/.390/.506 slash line more than warrants the attention of Rockies fans interested in what could be down the road.

Furthermore, his sensational efforts earned him a spot on the National League Futures Game roster this past weekend in Philadelphia, where he batted second. While he didn't pick up a hit, it was still a grand experience to watch a top Rockies prospect grace that stage.

But that's not the end of the story. According to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, the Rockies are advancing Brito from Single-A Fresno to High-A Spokane. While nothing is official just yet, it is reasonable to expect him to make his debut at that level during Spokane's series opener against the Everett AquaSox on Friday, July 17.

The Future is Still a Few Years Away

Ethan Holliday is drafted by the Colorado Rockies. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing about the future is that it can sometimes appear far away. In the Rockies' case, that's absolutely true.

Other than Charlie Condon, who's currently in Triple-A, none of the Rockies' top five prospects are expected to make their MLB debuts before 2027. Ethan Holliday's season-ending injury didn't necessarily set back his timeline to an extraordinary degree, but he's probably not going to make it to the big leagues until 2029. That's a long time to wait for the future.

The same applies to Brito. Given that he's only 19 and hasn't even played a second above Single-A, there's still a lot of progress to be made for the switch-hitting outfielder. MLB.com projects his arrival at Coors Field in 2028, which is only two years away but also seems like a lifetime for any Colorado fan who's yearning to see these youngsters appear under the bright lights as soon as possible.

Either way, the Rockies have players in the system who look like they could contribute at a high level down the line. How long it takes for them to arrive is neither here nor there. All that matters is that the hope exists.