Rockies Land Connor Norby in Victor Vodnik Trade With Marlins

The Colorado Rockies continued their quest to be better in the future on Monday during the trade deadline. They didn’t have a long list of moves, but at the end of the day, they announced a trade with the Miami Marlins.

The Rockies traded right-handed reliever Victor Vodnik to the Marlins in exchange for infielder Connor Norby and right-handed pitching prospect Aiden May according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

For a team that entered the deadline focused on adding controllable talent, this trade checks a lot of boxes for Colorado.

They are parting with one of their better late-inning relievers, but in return, the Rockies are getting an established young major league player in Norby and a pitching prospect to build more long-term depth.

Vodnik had turned into one of the Rockies’ more reliable bullpen arms and had the value of being under team control. He was an attractive target for clubs who needed to strengthen their core before the deadline was over.

Connor Norby Gives Rockies Another Bat

Miami Marlins first baseman Connor Norby Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The headline piece in the return is Connor Norby. At just 26 years old, he can give the team another controllable position player who can jump right in and contribute.

Colorado spends much of its time evaluating young talent. Norby won’t need the same evaluation but he does fit the timeline. He’s young and can be part of the core for many season to come.

His addition should also create additional competition throughout the infield. He has played in nearly 200 major league games for his evaluation. Looking at this season, his offensive production has taken a step backward, but the Rockies see a player with a lot of upside and club control.

In 65 games with the Marlins this season, Norby is batting .205 with four home runs, 16 RBI, six stolen bases and a .638 OPS. Over his career he has a .234 batting average, 21 home runs and 70 RBI.

Norby comes with experience playing all three bases which should give manager Warren Schaeffer a flexible option to move around if needed while he evaluates more players over the next two months.

He’s not an everyday player yet, but Colorado clearly believes there is more offensive potential than he has shown this year.

Aiden May Adds More Pitching Depth

Colorado added another young arm here with the 23-year-old right-hander. He has spent the season at High-A Beloit. In 14 starts, he is 4-3 with a 3.80 ERA over 68.2 innings of work.

His career numbers show a 3.47 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 96 innings while holding opponents to a low .217 batting average.

Don’t look for May to take the mound in a MLB game any time soon, but watch him develop in the farm system and hopefully make his way up the ladder.