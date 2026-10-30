Clint Hurdle's 20-Year Rockies Legacy Comes to an Unexpected End

Goodbyes are hard and this one will be especially difficult for long-time Colorado Rockies fans.

Clint Hurdle is one of the most recognizable figures in the Denver-based franchise’s history. Now, the former manager has announced that he will be leaving the organization, with his final day being October 31, 2026.

Hurdle has been with the team for more than 20 years under a variety of roles, but likely the most recognizable is being the manager of the 2007 Rockies team that went all the way to the World Series.

Change is inevitable, and for a team that is undergoing significant restructuring, this was part of the process.

Hurdle Announces Departure

In a lengthy message on social media, Hurdle announced the news. The 69-year-old thanked Rockies fans, players, coaches, and others from the organization for all the relationships he has built during his time in Colorado.

One thing was apparent in his message: He is not retiring.

“With my last day being October 31, 2026...just know that I am not retiring...but rather recalculating my journey personally and professionally,” Hurdle wrote.

To all my Friends, Rockies fans, current and past Players, members of the entire Colorado Rockies Organization top to bottom,



I would like to extend my appreciation and love for being part of an incredible journey for over 20 years.



I was granted the opportunity to coach and… pic.twitter.com/JCfLsnNA8p — Clint Hurdle (@ClintHurdle13) October 30, 2026

According to Purple Row, the separation was mutual, as was confirmed by a Rockies spokesperson.

Colorado also acknowledged Hurdle’s departure and expressed their appreciation to the man that has become a stable.

Clint, thank you for everything you have done in your 20+ years with the organization! Your impact on the Rockies has been immeasurable and will be felt for years to come. https://t.co/ejmdiEsW7K pic.twitter.com/QrmkDduMf6 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 30, 2026

There was no indication as to what Hurdle is headed to do next.

Hurdle Helped Deliver Rockies Greatest Season

When Hurdle arrived in Denver, Colorado, he came as the minor league hitting instructor. Just three years later in 1997, he became the Major League hitting coach.

In 2002, he was promoted to manager when he replaced Buddy Bell.

Over about eight seasons, Hurdle managed 1,159 games and recorded 534 victories. At the time, those were franchise records. Bud Black has since surpassed those.

But, Hurdle will always be remembered in Colorado for what he and his team accomplished in 2007.

It was a bit of a miracle and for those that lived through it, they will never forget it.

The Rockies organization won 21 of 22 games, leading them all the way to the World Series.

On the journey there, Colorado defeated the San Diego Padres in dramatic fashion to break a tie, allowing them to reach the postseason.

In the National League Division Series, the Rockies swept the Philadelphia Phillies and then did the same to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Rocktober was the name assigned, and it fit. Colorado had earned its first National League pennant and taken part in their first and only World Series appearance to date.

The World Series didn’t go as well, but for fans, being there was enough. The Boston Red Sox went on to be the Champions that year.

In 2009, Colorado changed directions and dismissed Hurdle. But, he wasn’t done coaching. He went on to manage the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011 through 2019.

He was successful there, too. Hurdle led the Pirates to three postseason appearances and earned the National League Manager of the Year honor in 2013.

Rockies Organizational Changes

Colorado Rockies interim bench coach Clint Hurdle. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After finishing his time with the Pirates, Hurdle returned to Colorado ahead of the 2022 season serving as a special assistant to the general manager.

He was responsible for working with younger players, assisting player development and providing overall guidance through the organization.

In 2025, he returned to the Major League coaching staff, where he was the interim hitting coach and then moved to the bench coach.

2026 brought about more change as he went back into advisory work.

Losing someone who has been as integral as Hurdle has, represents a significant change for the franchise that is trying to establish a new direction.

There are few people who have been more rooted in this team and its history than Hurdle.

While Hurdle’s future plans may be uncertain, it is very clear that his place in the Colorado Rockies’ history is not.