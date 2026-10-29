Antonio Senzatela’s Stunning Turnaround Since Leaving Rockies Gets Perfect Ending

After nearly a decade in Colorado struggling with the Rockies, Antonio Senzatela is now finding himself trotting out to the World Series mound.

Colorado was the only MLB team Senzatela had ever known. Now the 31-year-old has spent just a few months with the Milwaukee Brewers and is already making an impact in the World Series.

That’s what you call making the most of an opportunity.

Facing the Tampa Bay Rays, Senzatela has made two appearances as a pitcher for the Brewers. He has performed, delivering three scoreless innings as his new team seeks to capture their first World Series championship in the organization’s history.

That’s a pretty significant change of circumstances.

From a Teenager to World Series Pitcher

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rockies found Senzatela in Venezuela as a 16-year-old in 2011. From there, he worked his way through the organization’s system to finally make his MLB debut in 2017, which ironically was against the Brewers.

You can’t make this kind of story up.

Over the next several seasons, Senzatela became a regular on Colorado’s starting rotation. Just like almost every other pitcher in Rockies’ history, Senzatela had hot moments and then considerable adversity. Sometimes all in the same game.

Injuries have also played a part in his story. As many pitching stories go, his career was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2023, which limited him for the next several seasons.

He returned in 2025, but struggled. At the end of that season, Senzatela had earned a 4-15 record and posted a miserable 6.65 ERA.

Colorado decided to move him to the bullpen in 2026. In a season that didn’t have many highlights, Senzatela proved to be a bright spot in the bullpen.

Over his 34 relief appearances for the Denver-based team, he went 9-2 with a 3.61 ERA. In total, he struck out 46 batters and worked 52 1/3 innings.

As the trade deadline approached Senzatela’s name kept creeping up and as luck would have it for him, the Rockies made a trade with Milwaukee. In return, Colorado got left-handed pitcher Mark Manfredi and shortstop Juan Martinez.

Former Rockie Delivering in World Series

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Antonio Senzatela Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things didn’t just immediately click with Senzatela in Milwaukee. He appeared in 23 games for the Brewers where he posted a 5.14 ERA over 21 innings.

Still, the Brewers kept him in the postseason plans, and he has not disappointed.

After making two scoreless appearances in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, Senzatela earned a spot on the World Series roster.

He did it again. Another two perfect innings against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 3 of the World Series.

During Game 4, he found his way to the mound once again and once again he was a star. It was in extra innings, the 11th to be exact, and Senzatela produced yet another scoreless inning.

Remarkable Turnaround for Senzatela

What a story this is for a guy who came from a team struggling in every way in the pitching department.

He started the year trying to establish himself as a reliever, and checked that box. He went on to help his native Venezuela win the World Baseball Classic. Box checked. Now he is part of the 2026 World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers.

My, oh my, how things can change.