The Colorado Rockies Shouldn’t Be Concerned About Kyle Karros' Slow Start

The third baseman Kyle Karros has a lot of talent and self-confidence that the Colorado Rockies are looking for years to come.

Although he's having a slow start to the season after a strong spring training, his approach to hitting will improve greatly as we enter summer.

Why Not Worried About Karros?

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros making defensive play | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Getting some good quality at-bats to end the month of May is a key sign of the possibility of good things to come. The 23-year-old hit a home run in the seventh inning off pitcher Ryan Borucki. Karros came in as a pinch hitter and only had two at-bats in Saturday's game. Borucki is struggling out of the bullpen for the Giants, and Karros made it even more difficult for him. The Rockies won 8-3.

For every struggling player, there's a silver lining. Any player can see the sun at any moment of their performance, no matter how stormy the weather is. Karros is slashing .208/.308/.308 with 3 home runs, 15 RBIs, 7 doubles, and 33 hits in 55 games this season. In the last seven days, Karros delivered four hits, two home runs and four RBI in six games.

There have been some doubts about Karros coming into the season. Many people think that he might not hit more than 10 home runs. For a top talent like him, in his first full season with Colorado, he is capable of reaching 15 home runs. The big surprise would be if he hits 20 home runs by the end of the season if he goes on a hot hitting streak.

Karros is more comfortable hitting at home in Coors Field. He has 15 hits and 10 runs scored in all of his appearances throughout his career. To become an elite player, he's going to need to do some damage on the road as well. It's been a successful weekend for the Rockies. They have won two in a row and have a chance to complete a sweep today.

Coming from a great baseball family background and a great program at UCLA will benefit him. When great baseball minds surround a player like Karros, he will be due to break out of a bad funk. Could his performance on Saturday be the start of something brewing in his game? We shall wait and see.

The Rockies shouldn't be concerned with him. It's all about putting him in the right situations and letting him grow as a professional baseball player. If it comes to a point where they will send him to the minors, then he won't be lasting there for a long haul because he says his eyes are set to become one of the best to play the third base position in Rockies history.