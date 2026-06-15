Willi Castro Makes Rockies History in Remarkable Win Over Athletics

A lot of history was made for the Colorado Rockies franchise Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, as the Rockies beat down the Athletics by the final score of 23-9.

Scoring 23 runs was the highlight of the game, as Colorado set a new franchise record in most runs scored in a game, but the Rockies' leadoff hitter made some other history that could fly under the radar.

Willi Castro had himself one of the best games of his career against the Athletics on Sunday. Not only did the Rockies' leadoff hitter help pad the victory with his two home runs, one being a grand slam, but he also etched himself into the history books for the Rockies franchise in the process.

Willi Castro's New Franchise Record

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro (3) waits on deck. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As originally reported by Patrick Lyons on Just Baseball, Castro's seven-RBI game made him the franchise leader for most runs batted in by the leadoff hitter on the road. The previous road record was set by DJ LeMahieu, who had five RBIs out of the leadoff spot.

Additionally, Lyons reports that Castro was just one RBI shy of tying the all-time runs batted in record for a Rockies player. The eight runs driven in record belongs to second baseman Ronnie Belliard, who played with Colorado back in 2003.

His four hits set a career high, his two home runs set a career high, and obviously, his seven RBIs set a career high. If there were ever a time for a player to build off the natural success he created for himself, it's right now for Castro.

Castro has turned himself into one of the best offseason signings for the Rockies front office, especially with how he has performed as of late. Following the dominant victory, Castro is now hitting .333 this month with three home runs and 10 RBIs.

So far in June, with Colorado far back from the playoff picture, many buying teams could check in to see the availability of Castro at the trade deadline. Castro signed a two-year deal with the Rockies, but could be a contract-friendly option for a suitor to add to their roster.

Just because the Rockies dropped 20+ runs on the Athletics doesn't mean that this offense is fixed. While Castro is a strong option to have in the lineup every day, given his versatility, he can't single-handedly have seven RBI games all the time to lead Colorado to victories.