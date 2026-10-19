Colorado Rockies Infielder Becomes Free Agent

The Colorado Rockies are focused on the future and took a step in the right direction in 2026. While the franchise still lost over 100 games, they did improve with the players they had on the field. Going into the offseason, there's still a lot of work to do.

However, one infielder made one part of Colorado's offseason decision-making easier as he elected free agency after being designated for assignment earlier this season.

Tyler Freeman Elects Free Agency

Colorado Rockies second baseman Tyler Freeman (2) before the game. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran infielder Tyler Freeman, who spent 2025 and 2026 with the Rockies, has decided to hit free agency, according to Milb.com's Oct. 15 transactions log. As a player with service time, Freeman would rather test the open market than play in the minor leagues, which he was doing after he was DFA'd in late August.

Given the Rockies have a slew of infielders from Kyle Karros to Willi Casto to second baseman Connor Norby, there's no longer a spot for Freeman to get everyday reps. In the 79 games with the franchise this season, Freeman posted a career-worst -2.0 WAR, striking out 34 times in 255 at-bats.

To Freeman's credit, he can handle the bat in his hands, hitting .247 in his career. He just won't hit the ball out of the ballpark and isn't the best performer in the field. However, still young, just turned 27, and there are going to be opportunities for the former second-round draft pick.

Freeman previously played with the Cleveland Guardians prior to joining the Rockies. Perhaps returning to the American League is his best option, given that the AL struggled offensively this season. Freeman also complements some smaller-market ballclubs in the other league as well.

For Colorado, finding paths for their prospects to the majors is the best course of action. Last season, the Rockies proved to be buyers in free agency; they just need to spend their money more responsibly than they did.

If the front office takes another aggressive approach, it has to be going after players who see the vision they're building for the franchise and for the right price. There's no business for the franchise to hand out large contracts right now, but short one-year deals can significantly improve this roster.

Freeman leaving the franchise doesn't have any direct impact on how the roster will look in 2027. If anything, it allows the front office some extra money this offseason to potentially add a bat or pay one of their young players.