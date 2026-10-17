One Prospect Could Change the Colorado Rockies’ Entire Offseason Plan

Colorado Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta has plenty of decisions he must make this offseason. Some of those will be influenced by a situation he has no control over.

Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association are trying to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. If they don't have an agreement by Dec. 1, then the owners will lock out the players and there will be no baseball until the two sides can agree on a new CBA.

DePodesta can conduct business up until that point. But once the lockout begins, he's stuck waiting until there's an agreement. But there is one area of the organization he does have control over even during a lockout and that's the minor league system. Their CBA doesn’t expire until after next season.

If the lockout drags out, then DePodesta will be watching a lot of minor league baseball. That also gives those players a head start in 2027 and could position some prospects to be of immediate help to the Rockies once the season begins.

But do the Rockies have a player that could alter the way they approach the offseason? They do and it's not the one you think.

The Rockies Prospect That Can Alter Offseason Plans

Oklahoma State second baseman Roc Riggio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The obvious selection would be outfielder Charlie Condon. The former first-round pick looks ready to roll after a great season at Triple-A Albuquerque. But the Rockies have plenty of outfielders and the offseason plan isn’t to acquire any. Condon wouldn’t alter plans so much as augment them if he made it to the Majors.

The better selection might be second baseman Roc Riggio, whom the Rockies acquired in 2025 when they traded Ryan McMahon to the New York Yankees. Riggio ended 2026 in Albuquerque alongside Condon and had a slash of .265/.369/.500 with 22 home runs and 69 RBI.

The reason Riggio might be the better pick is because there's a cleaner path for him to make the Major League team next season and would lessen the Rockies’ need to sign or trade for a second baseman for the long term.

Unlike the outfield, the Rockies only have a couple of options at second base. They signed Willi Castro to a two-year contract before the 2026 season. Castro can play multiple positions, and the Rockies would prefer to deploy him in that role. The backup is Adael Amador, who has only played in 78 MLB games but is coming off a 2026 in which he batted .277 in 27 MLB games.

Riggio has played four minor league seasons and he's close to getting his promotion to the majors. He only played 23 games at Albuquerque so while Major League players are locked out, he'll be getting at-bats at Albuquerque and building up his credentials to earn a potential call up when the MLB season begins.

If nothing else, a great start at Albuquerque gives him a chance to compete with Amador for the backup role at second base, a role he could potentially win.