Colorado Rockies’ Jake McCarthy Wins Heart and Hustle Award

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has announced recipients of the Heart and Hustle Award. It's a great honor for the Colorado Rockies center fielder Jake McCarthy to be part of that list.

Congratulations to the recipients of this year's @MLBPAA Heart & Hustle Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/l8bkz4IHVb — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 7, 2026

McCarthy represents what Rockies baseball is all about. He's been having a mesmerizing month, and this award adds the cherry on top.

Hitting, Speed and Character Define McCarthy

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy rounds the bases | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's amazing what a difference a year makes. The 28-year-old has elevated his game to another level. After batting .204 last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, McCarthy found a new home, and his experience has been nothing but spectacular.

As we continue to mention, August has treated him well. He has gone 7-for-19 with three extra-base hits and five RBI over the first four games of the month. Overall, McCarthy is batting .293 for the season to go along with 11 homers, 64 RBI, 52 runs scored, 23 doubles, seven triples and 18 stolen bases.

The Heart and Hustle Award was started in 2005 by MLB. It is a great creation because players should get acknowledged for their passion, work ethic, and willingness to do whatever it takes to help the organization be successful. Having good intentions and caring about the fanbase goes a long way. People pay for tickets to see their team perform well on the field.

Hunter Goodman received the award last season. Now, it's McCarthy's turn to feel what Goodman felt last year. The recognition may not be a big deal to the average baseball fan, but it's serious for the ballplayer and the organization.

One of McCarthy's best moments happened on July 12 this season. McCarthy started off the game against the San Francisco Giants with a leadoff inside-the-park home run. McCarthy's speed is undeniable. It was unbelievable how fast he got to home plate.

Hitting at the leadoff spot is his specialty. He's the motor that gets the engine going. He's elite when it comes to using his legs and is just an overall consistent player for Colorado this season. The Rockies would love to see more of McCarthy performing this way for more seasons. Not trading McCarthy turned out to be for the better.

His three-run homer against the Kansas City Royals demonstrated how much power he has with his bat. The Rockies were up 4-1, and with that home run, it extended to a 7-1 lead in the 6th inning.

There have been other Rockies players in the past who have received this honor. Some of their names are Brenton Doyle, Elias Diaz, Connor Joe, Ryan McMahon, Tony Wolters, Trevor Story, Charlie Blackmon (twice), Michael Cuddyer (twice), Troy Tulowitzki (three times), DJ LeMahieu, Corey Dickerson, Clint Barmes (twice), and Jamey Caroll.