Why Rockies' Hunter Goodman Just Became Top Catcher on MLB Trade Market

It is no secret that the Colorado Rockies are going to be sellers at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline on Aug. 3. And with the Rockies being sellers, they have one of the most coveted players out there on the market, if the Rockies choose to trade him.

Hunter Goodman, who is one of the top catchers in the league and likely the best in the National League, has been in trade rumors for quite some time now. And with Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers done for the season with a meniscus injury, it makes Goodman that more valuable.

Goodman now becomes the top catcher that could be available for trade if the Rockies decide to deal him away before the deadline. The Rockies will have a tough choice to make regarding their catcher.

They are not going to trade him just to trade him. They are going to wait till they get an offer that they absolutely cannot refuse. Does that offer come? It remains to be seen, but if the Rockies want to hold on to Goodman because the offers are not good, they could do that too.

With Langeliers being done for the year, it benefits the Rockies. They can wait as long as they possibly want to, to decide to deal Goodman or keep him. It will just depend on offers and what the Rockies think the future looks like with Goodman still on the team and how he continues to fit with manager Warren Schaeffer.

The Rockies Benefit from Keeping Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rockies front office decides that the offers for their catcher were not good enough and decide to hold on to him, that decision will have benefits. The Rockies offense looks way more competent and alive with Goodman in the lineup versus Goodman being out of the lineup.

And if the Rockies decide to hold on to him, he could be a good mentor for guys coming into the organization later that are looking to show off their bat. He could help a guy like Charlie Condon who has been tearing up Triple-A Albuquerque.

Keeping Goodman on the roster past the deadline has way more pros than it does its cons. But it is up to the front office to make the decision if they get a good offer on Goodman or not.