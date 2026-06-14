Rockies Rookie Cole Carrigg Making Strong Impression at Plate

One of the Colorado Rockies' top prospects is thriving at the plate by connecting on home runs during his debut week in the Majors. It's one of the reasons the Rockies are high on his future.

Cole Carrigg Has Two Home Runs Early in MLB Career

Colorado Rockies outfielder Cole Carrigg | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Cole Carrigg, a 24-year-old outfielder, has been solid at the plate of late. He’s got off to a slow start in his debut earlier this week. But, his performance against the Chicago Cubs and now against the Athletics is making headlines.

Carrigg hit the first home run of his career against the Cubs on Thursday. He wasn’t finished yet. On Friday, he belted a three-run home run. Carrigg now has two home runs and four RBI in 19 at-bats. He’s currently batting .211 with a .882 OPS.

The Colorado organization is happy to have Carrigg as part of the future of their franchise. The Rockies selected him in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He signed for a $1.3 million signing bonus.

It’s rare to see a player hit a triple in their first MLB hit. Carrigg is demonstrating not just power and contact, but also speed. It’s been a big week for the rookie.

The Rockies lost Saturday’s game 7-5 to the Athletics, but Carrigg and the Rockies have another chance to have a big day on offense as they will try to close out the series on a high note.

Carrigg is from Modesto, Calif. He attended Turlock High School and then went to San Diego State University. During his college career, he was versatile and reliable. Carrigg played multiple positions, such as shortstop, third base, and second, but mostly spent his time at center field. Center field is where he’s mostly comfortable playing and where he'll look to continue getting better.

Injuries have hampered this team. The Rockies are missing key guys such as Mickey Moniak, who had been productive before he went down. Sometimes, an injury or having multiple players on the sideline can lead to opportunities for other prospects to step in and capitalize on the moment to shine.

We don’t know how the rest of the season will play out for Carrigg. His mission is to continue to produce in every at-bat. There’s a chance he could get sent back down to the minors if one of the Rockies starters comes back healthy or if Carrigg struggles. The Rockies hope he can give them the same caliber of performance or better, as he did in the last few days.

The Rockies will face off against the Athletics at 3:05 pm on Sunday before traveling to Chicago for a road series against the Cubs.