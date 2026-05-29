Colorado Rockies Make Three Pitching Moves With Quintana Headed to 60-Day IL

The Colorado Rockies made three moves on Thursday, all having to do with their pitching staff.

According to MLB’s Thomas Harding on X, the Rockies are placing LHP Jose Quintana on the 60-day injured list after suffering a left elbow sprain.

In response, Colorado is activating right-hander Jeff Criswell from the 60-day IL. The team also made a move to sign veteran reliever John Brebbia to a minor league contract.

The #Rockies are placing LHP Jose Quintana on the 60-day injured list with a left elbow sprain. MRI results revealed a sprain that does not require surgery. Additionally, the club activated RHP Jeff Criswell from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Triple-A @ABQTopes. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 28, 2026

The positive to all this is that Quintana’s MRI revealed the elbow sprain will not require surgery, but given the fact that the Rockies immediately put him on the 60-day list doesn’t suggest a very timely return.

The Rockies are already carrying a heavily injured pitching staff, including Chase Dollander, Pierson Ohl, Ryan Feltner, and McCade Brown. Now they can add Jose Quintana to that list.

Criswell Returns

The activation of Jeff Criswell is the most significant development of the three moves from a long-term perspective. The now 27-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in early 2025 and missed the entire season.

He is finally making his return after a lengthy recovery process. Prior to his injury, Criswell had a short stint in MLB. In 2024, he went 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA across 13 appearances and 19.2 innings, where he struck out 27 batters.

He was starting to show legitimate swing-and-miss ability and then his elbow gave out.

Criswell will be optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to continue is rehab and then hopefully find his way to the MLB bullpen for the Rockies.

Brebbia Returns to the Organization

Colorado found a familiar veteran face in Brebbia who is now 35. He spent time with the team during spring training and then opted out at the end of camp.

The veteran right-hander has been in 376 MLB appearances where he posted a 4.04 ERA. He had his best work during the 2017 to 2019 years with ERAs of 2.44, 3.20 and 3.59. His recent track record hasn’t look that good though.

In 2024 he posted a 5.86 ERA followed by a 7.71 ERA in 2025 across 23.1 innings split between two teams. During his minor league time in 2026, he has earned a 6.20 ERA at Triple-A St. Paul. Now, Colorado has brought him back on a minor league deal.

Apparently the Rockies see something they believe they can turn around. At this stage of their rebuild, it is plausible that low-risk depth signings are worth the time. If Brebbia can find even a sliver of his 2022 form at Albuquerque, he could be a valid reinforcement for the bullpen at some point.

The Rockies pitching staff has been beat up and the depth is thin currently. Every capable arm carries value, but this one should have measured optimism.