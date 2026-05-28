Colorado Rockies Running Into Shohei Ohtani at Worst Possible Time

The Colorado Rockies are entering Dodger Stadium with the wind taken right out of what was left of their sails. The team will be looking for some redemption after a 15-6 blowout loss Tuesday evening.

The Rockies now sit at a disappointing 20-36 and are clearly just searching for some signs of life. Unfortunately, they are facing one of baseball’s best teams.

If that mountain wasn’t already big enough to climb, Colorado will also be taking on Shohei Ohtani, who boasts a 4-2 record with a history-setting 0.73 ERA. Ohtani is virtually untouchable, and for a team that needs a break, this isn’t it.

The Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Tomoyuki Sugano has been one of the positive points in the Rockies’ 2026 season. The right-hander enters the game with a 4-3 record, carrying a 3.86 ERA across 53.2 innings, along with a 1.23 WHIP.

Sugano isn’t going to overpower anyone but he has consistently given the team a chance to win and that is a lot more than others have done. Colorado needs a pitcher that can keep them close in this matchup and Sugano is the man to do so.

Ohtani is operating at a level that nearly takes the words away. It is hard to describe just how good he really is, so the best way is to let the numbers do the talking.

A 0.73 ERA through 10 starts is literally dominance. Tack onto that his 54 strikeouts and he just doesn’t give hitters a chance.

The Rockies have already been outscored 21-9 in this series so far and with the reality of having to face Ohtani, this feels like a really large mountain to climb.

The Top of the Order

Jake McCarthy will be the leadoff man. He will be Colorado’s best option to create some chaos on the bases if he can get there. With his season slash line of .276/.319/.425, it is a possibility.

Tyler Freeman is a solid choice to hit second but the power hasn’t been showing up. With TJ Rumfield, the Rockies hope to show that patience will work out even against such an elite arm.

The heavy burden to find a way to connect falls on Troy Johnston and Hunter Goodman. These two will have to carry the offensive load if this team will have a shot.

Johnston has been productive over the year slashing .321/.385/.442 for an .827 OPS in 51 games. If he can find a way to get some hits, it will give the Rockies a chance to extend some more at-bats this evening.

Goodman carries the most power in the lineup with 12 home runs and a .474 slugging percentage. With his .775 OPS, he is a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat.

One more before we head home ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lxKz3RnY2N — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2026

The back half of the lineup will be challenging. Tovar is slashing just .216/.265/.308; Edouard Julien is worse at .206/.302/.290; and it gets even thinner when looking at Sterlin Thompson who is slashing .182/.250/.227.

The Rockies have shown they can find ways to compete in close games, but they will need to be firing on all cylinders Wednesday to keep this matchup anywhere near close.