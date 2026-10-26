The First Move the Rockies Front Office Must Make This Offseason

Pitching is very critical for a team to succeed. The Colorado Rockies are missing pieces in their rotation.

It's never easy to find a top talent in free agency. The Rockies will have to try as hard as they can to land this first big move in the offseason.

An Ace or a Good Left-Handed Pitcher

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freehand Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Colorado will need to fill in the spot for Kyle Freehand. Every team needs right-handed and left-handed pitchers. The Rockies will have right-handed pitchers on their rotation, but they need a strong left-handed arm to put the team in a much better position.

One pitcher doesn't make all the difference in the world. However, it is a good stepping stone for the team to move the needle. It's time for the Rockies to find a top-notch left-handed pitcher.

Historically, the Rockies have had good left-handed pitchers, but never at that level. Jorge De La Rose, Freeland, Mike Hampton, and Jeff Francis had solid seasons with the team, but never Cy Young material.

If the Rockies can't get a lefty, then get someone on the market or make a trade that can make the rotation slightly better compared to the last two seasons. There are players who stay away from cities and states that are too cold, but the front office need to work their magic to convince them why they should be part of the Rockies family.

Chase Dollander is the future of this Rockies rotation, but they need more. It's a long shot to get a top free agent lefty like Tarik Skubal. Many pitchers who are on the market are over 30 years old. The Rockies have to stay young.

If they are faced with a situation where they need to sign a veteran who's under 35, then maybe a pitcher like Luis Severino or Casey Mize could be an answer. Perhaps Severino is a much better chance depending on how his representatives and Rockies management communicate.

Robbie Ray is another left-handed pitcher who will hit free agency. However, he's 35 years old and doesn't look like the Ray who won the Cy Young a couple of seasons ago. Who knows? Maybe a resurrection can happen at Coors Field, and he can prove many people wrong.

The Rockies need so many things for the 2027 season to become successful. Pitching will be a main factor for them, both for starters and relievers, but they should get one or two good arms for their rotation. This is a major test for the front office to deliver for its fanbase.