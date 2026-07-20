Hunter Goodman Is Chasing a Milestone No Rockie Has Ever Reached

The Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman becomes the first player in Colorado history with multiple three-homer games in the same season.

Goodman is playing phenomenal baseball despite the team struggling this season. The more he hits one out of the ballpark, the higher his chances are of reaching 50 home runs.

Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Hits 30 Homers This Season

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman already has 30 home runs this season. He joins hitters such as Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez as the only players to reach 30 homers. In Sunday's loss against the Cincinnati Reds, Goodman's first home run was 425 feet, the second one was 435 feet, and the third one was 442 feet.

There have been 24 players in MLB history to reach multiple three-homer games in one season. Goodman became the 25th player on Sunday.

In the 2025 season, Goodman finished the campaign with a career-high 31 home runs. As of July 19th, Goodman has 30. Goodman joins more great company within the Colorado family. Former Rockies Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story were the last two players to hit 30 home runs in back-to-back seasons.

Hunter Goodman hit a career-high 31 HR last year. He's already at 30 on July 19!



The last two @Rockies to hit 30+ home runs in consecutive seasons were Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story in 2018-2019! https://t.co/9L79hPAEHe pic.twitter.com/H2eRtoN5fw — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2026

Goodman Well On the Way to 50 Home Runs

Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle has been one of Goodman's best supporters. He believes that Goodman can reach 50 home runs at the rate he's going. No one in Rockies history has reached 50 homers in a single season. Hall of Famers Todd Helton and Larry Walker are the closest ones that almost hit 50. Helton hit 49 in 2001, and Walker did as well in 1997. Walker won the NL MVP that season.

#Rockies Brenton Doyle’s second-half prediction looks rather prophetic after Hunter Goodman’s trifecta on Sunday.



📄: https://t.co/S6rsJ7anzf pic.twitter.com/8yJqFucpoR — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) July 19, 2026

Goodman is currently hitting .257 with 89 hits and 56 RBIs. He's just 26 years old. Goodman is on his way to entering his prime years. We don't know what the future plans are, but he's playing terrific so far.

Goodman is under contract with the Rockies through 2029. His free agency year is 2030. We don't see him going anywhere anytime soon unless the Rockies front office starts listening to trade offers that they think will benefit the team.

Goodman is in his fourth big league season with the Rockies. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In the last seven games, he's slashing .348/.423/.783. Goodman is looking to stay red hot as the Rockies will take on the young and hungry Washington Nationals for a three-game home series.

The Rockies are 40-61, last in the NL West. Fans will be tuning in to see if Goodman can hit more homers.