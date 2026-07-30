Gabriel Hughes Emerges as Key Part of Rockies Rotation

The Colorado Rockies are surely going to be selling at the upcoming MLB Trade Deadline but there is a silver lining to that. Once they sell off some of their veterans like Tomoyuki Sugano, Michael Lorenzen and others, they can start making some room for their rookies.

And it seems like one rookie in the starting rotation is starting to make himself known and take a full-time spot. His name is Gabriel Hughes and he is opening some eyes around the league and in the Rockies organization.

He may not be picking up wins, but he is battling and putting up solid numbers. In his most recent start against the San Diego Padres, Hughes completed five innings where he gave up three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two batters.

Before that, Hughes faced the Cincinnati Reds, the Washington Nationals, and the Los Angeles Dodgers and gave up six earned runs total in those three starts. Hughes doing as well as he has in his four starts so far, has to be making manager Warren Schaeffer happy.

Hughes seems to be cementing himself in the starting rotation for the near future for the Rockies. With the veterans that are expected to get trade interest, it is huge for Hughes to be taking this step.

Gabriel Hughes' Future Alongside Chase Dollander

Colorado Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies drafted Chase Dollander and Hughes as top ten selections years apart and if Hughes can hit his ceiling, they can be a dangerous duo in the starting rotation. It is banking on the Rockies pitching development and how well they can develop Hughes from here.

Dollander started out last season in the Rockies rotation his rookie year and it did not go well to say the least. So before he got hurt, he was moved into a more bulk relief role and it worked wonders for him.

But right before his injury, he had to be inserted back into the starting rotation due to injuries in the starting rotation to other members. But if Dollander and Hughes can stay healthy in the near future and really shine, the Rockies can have two big pieces of their rotation solidified.

And having those guys shine and really break out for as young as they are, would be great for Schaeffer and staff. It is just a matter of execution and development and things going to plan.