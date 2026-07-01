Rockies' Former Top 10 Pick Can Be Valuable as a Starter or Reliever

For some around baseball circles, a player who can capably fill multiple roles is often viewed like a Swiss Army Knife. Depending on the situation, they can be utilized as a chameleon that can literally change its colors on the spot.

Most winning teams have at least one or two players on a playoff roster - a pitcher or position player who doesn't have to be great in one overarching role. Instead, they are the 'character actors' of America's Pastime.

Isotopes pitcher Gabriel Hughes has been lights out. Plus, Charlie Condon named PCL player of the week & Chad Stevens extends his streak. https://t.co/glf6IW4ghN — Albuquerque Journal (@ABQJournal) June 30, 2026

Righthanded pitcher Gabriel Hughes could be one of those guys. The Colorado Rockies selected the former Gonzaga Bulldog with the 10th overall selection in the 2022 Major League Draft and knew right away that they had added an intriguing arm. Standing 6'4", he could be the workhorse 4th or 5th starter on a big league club, or a spot starter and long reliever.

How the Experts View Gabriel Hughes

Hughes is a native of Alaska, so he comes from an area known for endurance and survival. So, it's likely he ends up in the rotation eventually, but the Rockies (and MLB scouts) are impressed by his do-it-all approach. His official prospect report lends more weight to his flexibility.

"This is a big year for him as the gloves come off a bit, and he gets a chance to show if things can bounce back further removed from [Tommy John surgery]," the overall analysis reads. "There’s still a starter package in here if it clicks, but there is some thought to his sinker-slider combination working in a multi-inning relief role."

Without possessing a huge fastball, Hughes could struggle the second time through the order in The Show, after batters get a look at him. He will have to rely as much on guile and work ethic as he will talent, but he's grades out well, with a vast arsenal of weapons at his disposal.

"He still gets good sink on his two-seamer to get groundball outs, but his fastball only averaged around 91-92 mph last year, down a few ticks. He does have solid secondary stuff, with a mid-80s slider and a changeup that has a chance to be a solid offspeed offering. His slower, upper-70s curve did miss bats last year, though his strikeout rate tumbled overall."

Gabriel Hughes will likely shuttle back and forth over the next couple of seasons between the Rox and Triple-A Albuquerque, considering his adaptability. He should be a permanent roster member - at least somewhere - by the end of 2027.