Grading Rockies’ Tomoyuki Sugano’s 2026 Season

If only the Colorado Rockies had veteran pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano during his prime years.

After 12 seasons as the ace of Japan’s Yomiuri Giants, Sugano could not bring the same consistency and dominance to Coors Field. He didn’t pitch like an All-Star this season, but he did have some good starts, despite another 100-loss season for the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano's 2026 Season: C-

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sugano came to Colorado on a one-year agreement when he signed in February. Before coming to the organization, he was a member of the Baltimore Orioles. The front office wanted to establish a starting rotation with a combination of young and experienced pitchers.

The 36-year-old posted a 12-11 record with a 5.36 ERA in 147.2 innings. Sugano is nine strikeouts shy of reaching 100. Unfortunately, he won't reach that feat. However, it would have been impressive. It's not as impressive as Chris Sale's 200-strikeout season record, but reaching 100 for his age is a good look on his resume.

Did Sugano make progress compared to last season with the Orioles? Yes, he did. With the Orioles, he went 10-10 with a 4.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 157 innings.

Sugano started on the right track with the Rockies. He had a solid month in April. It is one of the reasons why he doesn't deserve a "D" or an "F" for this performance this season. In April, he posted 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 5 games. Sugano gave up nine earned runs.

What's important to point out is how he handled himself in his first two starts, against talented lineups in Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies. In both of those starts, he combined for nine strikeouts and had a 1.69 ERA. Sugano earned his first win of the season against the Phillies.

June was also a good month for Sugano. He did receive run support, which helped him earn wins. Sugano went 4-0 with a 6.58 ERA, 17 strikeouts, and gave up 19 earned runs. In each start, he tossed five innings of work. His June 20th performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates was one of his best. Sugano went six innings without walking a batter and struck out five.

July was his best month since April. He allowed only six earned runs. Sugano went perfect 3-0, securing wins against the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers, and Kansas City Royals.

May was his first lousy month. He went 1-3. Sugano got rocked by the Mets and NL West rivals, the Diamondbacks and Dodgers.

The last two months of the season were awful. Sugano combined a 1-7 record in August and September with 10 home runs, 37 earned runs, and 56 hits allowed.

The Rockies will be bringing new arms to the rotation next season. Sugano most likely won't be back. It's a one-year deal, and management may have seen enough.