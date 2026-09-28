Grading TJ Rumfield’s Rookie Season with Colorado Rockies

The 2026 regular season has come to a close for the Colorado Rockies as they finish the season with a 58-104 record after dropping game 162 to the Chicago White Sox on the road. For a young Rockies team looking to climb out of the cellar in the NL West, one player stands out as a potential face of the franchise.

Rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield had himself a rookie season for the ages for Colorado. Originally a member of the New York Yankees organization, the Rockies' trade last offseason showed benefits as soon as Rumfield took the field in purple and black.

With the Major League Baseball season coming to an end, Rumfield placed second in the league in OBP at .390, trailing only Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who is the frontrunner to win the MVP award. Rumfield led the National League in the category, becoming the first rookie to lead his league in OBP in 100 years, according to Underdog MLB on X (formerly Twitter).

Breaking Down Rumfield's Rookie Season

Detailed view of the jersey of Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield (7). Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To conclude his rookie campaign, Rumfield holds a .300 batting average with 16 home runs, 73 RBIs and a .843 OPS. While the franchise hoped that former first baseman Matt Toglia would be able to hold down the fort at first base, Rumfield has the potential to be a major threat in the National League for years to come.

Rumfield becomes only the 15th rookie in the history of baseball to bat .300 with at least 155 games played, joining Corey Seager, Albert Pujols, Ichiro Suzuki, Derek Jeter, Dick Allen, and Tony Oliva among others in that category, according to Patrick Lyons of Just Baseball Media.

When looking at the rookie's monthly splits, April was the only month Rumfield held a batting average below .250 and an OPS below .700, showcasing that he improved as the season unfolded.

June was Rumfield's best month, during which he held a .316 batting average, hit five home runs, and drove in 17 runs from 95 at-bats. Moreover, June was significant for Rumfield as he recorded back-to-back NL Rookie of the Month Awards for May and June.

Monthly Splits

March (18 ABs) - .444 AVG, .500 OBP, .667 SLG, 1.167 OPS



April (96 ABs) - .229 AVG, .299 OBP, .365 SLG, .664 OPS



May (87 ABs) - .310 AVG, .400 OBP, .483 SLG, .883 OPS



June (95 ABs) - .316 AVG, .400 OBP, .589 SLG, .989 OPS



July (83 ABs) - .289 AVG, .379 OBP, .373 SLG, .752 OPS



August (90 ABs) - .278 AVG, .414 OBP, .322 SLG, .737 OPS



September (78 ABs) - .359 AVG, .432 OBP, .551 SLG, .983 OPS

Not to mention, when Rumfield was penciled in the middle of the lineup, the Rockies had another legitimate power threat besides Hunter Goodman who could do damage.

For a franchise that needs all the success it can get, the combination of Goodman and Rumfield will put butts in seats and out of the NL West division cellar.