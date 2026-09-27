Hunter Goodman Makes Rockies History With Monster 2-Homer Night

It has been quite an offensive breakout year for the Colorado Rockies' catcher Hunter Goodman. Goodman showed everyone last season that there was a lot of pop in his bat, but was it a fluke that he hit 31 home runs? Obviously not.

The 26-year-old was inching so close to crossing the 40-home run threshold, but he had cooled off a little bit at the plate, and with the final weekend upon the Rockies, there had been a planted seed of doubt if he would get it done or not.

Well, Goodman quickly put that to rest against the Chicago White Sox Saturday night as he mashed a solo shot in the top of the third inning, 106 off the bat to left field, his 40th on the year. But he didn't stop there.

Hunter Goodman again!



Home run No. 41 is a 3-run jack 💪 pic.twitter.com/fzX9QC8xs8 — MLB (@MLB) September 27, 2026

The Rockies had been in firm control all night long, and Goodman broke it wide open with their final out of the ballgame with a three-run blast to put Colorado up 9-3.

So, with a win under their belts in thanks to his slug, he adds himself to the list of now nine players to have a 40 home run season for the organization, and the first to do so since Nolan Arenado did it back in 2019.

Larry Walker: 49 in 1997

Todd Helton: 49 in 2001, 42 in 2000

Andres Galarraga: 47 in 1996

Vinny Castilla: 46 in 1998, 40 in 1997 and 1996

Nolan Arenado: 42 in 2015, 41 in 2016 and 2019

Hunter Goodman: 41 in 2026

Ellis Burks: 40 in 1996

Carlos Gonzales: 40 in 2015

Dante Bichette: 40 in 1995

The way Goodman is progressing over the last couple of years, he is definitely going to be one of those other three to have multiple 40-home run seasons with the Rockies, and possibly overthrow Walker at the top of the leaderboard.

Goodman Putting the Critics to Rest with One Key Stat

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) hits a three-run home run against the White SOx. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pessimists from the outside look at what Goodman has done this year and assume that it is because he plays at Coors Field which is the most friendly in terms of the long ball, but the opposite is true, as most of his power has come on the road.

Goodman leads all of baseball with away home runs (25), which is four more than the next closest player, while boasting a near .900 OPS. It isn't Coors Field that has done him the most favors, but his pure ability to barrel the baseball.

It is quite insulting that Goodman wasn't offered an invitation to the Home Run Derby, a spot that he should have had locked in. Regardless, this is not going to be a season that anybody can ever take away from him, and everyone in the organization has to be thrilled about how he has established himself.