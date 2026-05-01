How to Watch: Braves vs Rockies Weekend Series at Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies will begin the month of May with a three-game weekend matchup against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on Friday, May 1, 2026, at 8:40 PM ET.

It’s the first meeting between both teams. 14 wins is the most the Rockies have won entering May since 2018, when they reached the postseason that year. The Braves are 22-10, in first place in the NL East.

Braves vs Rockies Preview

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Braves have one of the top five best bullpens in the league. It’s a completely different team compared to last season. Colorado can say the same thing. No one saw the Rockies win this many games to start the season.

Both teams have made some improvements from last season. The Rockies played the Braves in six meetings last season. They went 2-4 in those six games. In the last game of that series, the Rockies won 10-1. Catcher Braxton Fulford led the Rockies with 5 RBIs. Six of their 10 runs came in the 7th inning.

The Rockies are 7-6 at Coors Field this season. Home games are essential for teams to start securing wins. It’s not going to be easy against a red-hot Braves team, but the Rockies have beaten good teams such as the Dodgers (got the split in a four-game series). This team is capable of surprising the Braves.

Pitching Matchup:

Grant Holman (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) will take the ball for the Braves.

As for the Rockies, the veteran lefty Jose Quintana(1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, nine strikeouts) is seeking to earn his second win of the season.

Rockies pitchers have posted a 2.66 ERA (44.0 IP, 13 ER) on the road trip.

Where to Watch:

Fubo, Braves.TV, Rockies. TV

Players to Watch:

Matt Olson is one of the top hitters in baseball this season and has been consistent since 2021. In April, he bagged .314 BA with 9 home runs and 27 RBIs and slugging .616. Two days ago, he hit his first career walk-off as a Brave.

Mickey Moniak is making his case for breakout player of the year. He has 8 home runs and 15 RBIs while hitting .315 with a 1.013 OPS.

Troy Johnston has been another spark for this team. Johnston has seven doubles, eight walks, and 16 runs this whole season, batting .313 for the season.

Injury Report:

Braves:

Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger)

Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (Oblique)

Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (Back)

Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip)

Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee),

Hurston Waldreps: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies:

Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (triceps)

McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back)

Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)