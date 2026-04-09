Rockies’ Bullpen Pitching Lights Out in Coors Field So Far This Season

Bullpen is vital to a team's success, and the Colorado Rockies' relievers are coming through in big situations.

It's been impressive how smart the Rockies have been, testing hitters and challenging them. They're using great strategies to get the job done and put Colorado on a winning path through the first two weeks of the season.

Rockies Bullpen ERA Produces Fantastic Results

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jimmy Herget | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Sometimes you need to move certain pitchers from a starting role to a reliever role to see how it works. Changes can be scary, but changes are necessary, especially for the good of a team.

Antonio Senzatela has been one of the biggest reasons the Rockies' bullpen has a surprising 1.67 ERA.

Lights out from the bullpen during the first homestand 😤 pic.twitter.com/4y0AolYqID — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 9, 2026

The 31-year-old Venezuelan native was one of the worst starting pitchers last season in baseball. He posted a 4-15 record with a 6.65 ERA. Senzatela has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rockies. The coaching staff knew they needed to make some changes and try to get the best performance out of him.

Entering this season, moving Senzatela to the bullpen might be the best decision the Rockies could have made. He is thriving so far in the new role. In three appearances, he has not allowed a run, just two hits, one walk, and has recorded nine strikeouts. Excellent progress. His velocity improved, especially with his changeup. We hope he can keep this up. When something works, it must be kept that way. Manager Warren Schaeffer and the pitching coach must keep him there. The momentum is riding high.

Aside from Senzatela, other relievers are stepping up, such as Jaden Hill. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't won a game yet, but he has 1 loss on his record this season, and he has a 2.08 ERA with 4 strikeouts in 5 games. It's his third season with the Rockies. He hasn't given up any home runs, just one earned run.

Hill went 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 28 games and 29.1 innings pitched.

Jimmy Herget, 32, has been lights out so far. In his second season with the team, Herget has posted a 1.50 ERA with six strikeouts, one save, and a 0.67 WHIP in five appearances.

Victor Vodnik and Juan Mejia have been solid out of the pen as well. These five players are doing their part. Senzatela, Hill, and Herget are the main ones who are leading the charge. Could the Rockies become one of the elite relievers in baseball this season? It's an exciting early week at Coors Field, watching this bullpen succeed.