How to Watch: Mets vs Rockies Series Opener at Coors Field

The Colorado Rockies will start the first game of a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Monday.

After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves this weekend, the Rockies are looking to start the week fresh by securing wins against the Mets, who won two out of three against the Los Angeles on the road.

Mets vs Rockies Preview

Colorado Rockies infielder TJ Rumfield | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado has a four-game losing streak, and the bleeding must stop during this series. The team has a 14-21 record. New York is 12-22 this season. Both teams met six times last season. The Rockies lost all six games. However, it's been a different story this season.

In their last meeting, which was last week, the Rockies swept the Mets at Citi Field, outscoring them 10-4 in the series and delivering a combined 21 hits.

Location and Time:

Coors Field, Denver, CO at 5:40 pm ET

Pitching Matchup:

Huascar Brazoban (2-0, 1.15, 13 strikeouts) will take the mound for the Mets. The 36-year-old is in his fifth MLB season. Brazoban signed with the Rockies in 2011 as an international free agent, but it would take him 11 years to make his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins.

Brazoban spent the season with the Marlins before getting traded to the Mets during the 2024 trade deadline.

Tomoyuki Sugano will grab the ball for the Rockies in the afternoon. In Sugano's last outing, he gave up four hits, 3 walks, two strikeouts on five innings pitched in a 13-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Sugano has a 3-1 record with a 2.84 ERA, 21 strikeouts, and a 1.17 WHIP.

Where to Watch:

Fubo, SportsNet NY, MLB.TV

Players to Watch:

Mets first baseman Mark Vientos had two home runs against the Angels on Sunday. Vientos ties Francisco Lindor for most home runs in the Mets lineup with four. He's the second leader in RBIs (12).

Outfielder MJ Melendez is slashing .324/.395/.983 with 11 hits, 2 home runs, 6 RBIs in 34 at-bats. Juan Soto is hitting .314 with 22 hits, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, and 8 RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads the Mets with 15 RBIs.

Mickey Moniak continues his hot hitting for the Rockies. He hit two home runs against the Braves on Sunday. Moniak has 11 home runs and is batting .327.

TJ Rumfield had a great game on Sunday, collecting three hits, one home run, and two RBIs. Rumfield is second on the team with the most RBIs (19).

Injury Report:

Mets:

Francisco Lindor - 10-Day (Calf)

Jorge Polanco - 10-Day IL (Wrist)

Ronny Mauricio - 10-Day IL (Thumb)

Luis Robert Jr - 10-Day IL (Back)

Jared Young - 10-Day IL (Knee)

Kodai Senga - 15-Day IL (Spinal Lumbar)

Joey Gerber - 15-Day IL (Finger)

Dedniel Nunez - 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Tylor Megill - 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Reed Garrett - 60-Day IL (Elbow)

Rockies:

Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (triceps)

McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back)

Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)