How to Watch Rockies Attempt to Break Losing Streak vs. Mets: TV, Stream, Radio

Two of the most down-on-their-luck baseball teams in the league are going at it tonight in Denver. That is if the weather decides to play nice.

The Colorado Rockies, losers of five in a row, are looking to break their recent stretch of poor play against the also miserable New York Mets on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s matchup was meant to be the series finale, but a fierce snowstorm pushed Tuesday’s contest to Thursday.

Regardless of timing, both sides are not having a good time at the moment, to say the least, but that’s not going to stop either team from searching for that ever-elusive victory.

For the Rockies, the recent run of losses has come after the club started the year on what could only be described as the right foot. Sure, the record was 14-18, which isn’t the most glamourous thing in the world, but everything was shiny and rosy otherwise.

The pitching was overperforming and the offense was getting great production from some unlikely face. Now everything has flipped on its head, and life has suddenly become a whole lot more difficult for the good ole purple and white.

But Wednesday presents the Rockies with an opportunity to break the losing streak and create some momentum for the rest of May. Can they do it, or will the bad play continue?

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. New York Mets

Colorado Rockies right fielder Jordan Beck. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time: 7:20 p.m. MDT

Where: Coors Field

TV: Rockies – Rockies.TV; Mets – SNY

Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Mets – Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880 AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2

Pitching Matchup

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Rockies: RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 6.09 ERA) vs. Mets: RHP Freddy Peralta (1-3, 3.52 ERA)

The Rockies will rely on Michael Lorenzen to try and get them over the hump against the folks from Queens. Lorenzen, who signed with Colorado during the offseason, has had an up-and-down start to his inaugural season in Denver. Most of it has been bad, but there was one bright moment that should give Rockies fans some hope heading into this evening’s game.

On April 24, Lorenzen completely shut down the Mets at Citi Field. Over the course of seven brilliant innings, the right-hander from Anaheim allowed just one run on seven hits, striking out three and walking none in the process.

He did all that on just 90 pitches, 55 of which landed in the zone. It was a masterful effort, one that the Rockies thought they’d be getting a lot more often when they signed the veteran righty.

There’s reason to believe that Lorenzen can repeat that feat against the Mets once more tonight. In order to do so and win the game, the Rockies are going to have to figure out Freddy Peralta, who’s undoubtedly been one of the Mets’ most reliable arms so far this season.

He, too, had a good outing back on April 24 versus the Rockies, going 5 2/3 innings with just two runs allowed. If it weren’t for the abysmal offense backing him up, Peralta would have many more victories on his ledger at this point. Unfortunately for him, that just hasn’t been the case.

Rockies Injuries

15-day injured list: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation)

60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament).