How to Watch Rockies Go For Sweep vs. Cubs: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

When the 2026 season began, who had on their bingo card that on June 11, the Colorado Rockies would be going for a sweep of the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field? Yeah, I didn't think so. However, if there is one thing that the rest of MLB is learning, the 2026 Rockies are not the same pushovers that have ended the last three seasons with 100-plus losses.

On the flip side, the Cubs have been one of the bigger disappointments this season, along with the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants. The Cubs came to Denver struggling and regardless of the result on Thursday afternoon, they will leave struggling. That's because the Rockies have won the first two games and will go for the sweep. The way Colorado has won the first two games, a 7-3 win and a 3-2 come-from-behind walk-off, is adding more frustration for Chicago.

Here is a rundown of Thursday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchup, and injury updates.

How to Watch Cubs vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Ryan Feltner | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Cubs: RHP Edward Cabrera (3-3, 4.99 ERA) vs. Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (2-1, 4.22 ERA)

Colorado manager Warren Schaeffer will send Ryan Feltner to the mound looking for the sweep. Feltner is returning from an injury that cost him most of May, but he has been solid in his return. In 12 innings combined against the Giants and Milwaukee Brewers, he has allowed one run, five hits and struck out six.

The Cubs will be sending their newly acquired right-hander, Edward Cabrera, to the mound to try to salvage the final game of the series. Like most of Chicago's rotation, Cabrera has been dealing with injuries, which have hampered his time in the Windy City after being traded there from the Miami Marlins back in January.

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: CF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion), OF Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis), OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), RHP Victor Vodnik (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement), RHP Tanner Gordon (right hip impingement).

60-day injured list: LHP Welinton Herrera (left elbow inflammation), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain).