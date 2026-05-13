How to Watch Rockies, Jose Quintana vs. Pirates: TV Channel, Stream, Radio

Well, at least the Colorado Rockies don’t have to deal with Paul Skenes again this series.

The Rockies (16-26) managed just one run against the reigning National League Cy Young winner in a 3-1 loss on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. Skenes went eight innings, giving up two hits and striking out 10. He didn’t give up the Rockies’ run. He left that to this relief.

Colorado starter Michael Lorenzen (2-5) had a solid game but still took the loss as he gave up two earned runs and five hits in five innings. Catcher Hunger Goodman drove in the Rockies’ only run.

The Rockies have one more game with the Pirates on Thursday before returning to Coors Field for a six-game homestand that opens on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Following that, the Rockies host the Texas Rangers for three games beginning on Monday.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Time: 4:40 p.m. MT, Saturday

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh

TV: Rockies: Rockies.TV; Phillies: SportsNet Pittsburgh

Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Pirates: Sports Radio 93.7 KDKA The Fan

Pitching Matchup

Rockies: LHP Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.90) vs. Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (4-1, 2.87)

Quintana took a no-decision in his last start against the New York Mets, but he only allowed five hits and two earned runs in 5.2 innings. He struck out two and walked two. He hasn't been involved in a decision since claiming a victory over the Mets on April 26 at Coors Field. In that game, he allowed two hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings as he struck out five and walked at two.

As he enters his seventh start, he needs to widen his ratio between strikeouts and walks. In 30 innings he has struck out 14 hitters and walked 13. He has as many earned runs as he does walks.

Keller has won each of his last two starts, including his most recent one against Arizona in which he allowed four hits and two earned runs in six innings. In the game before that against Cincinnati, he allowed just three hits and one earned run in seven innings as he struck out six and walked one.

Keller has a much better strikeout to Walker and shear than Quintana, as he has struck out 35 batters and walked 14 in 47 innings.

Rockies Injuries

15-Day Injured List: RHP Ryan Feltner (right ulnar nerve inflammation),

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).