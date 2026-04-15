Rockies Reinstate Jose Quintana From IL For Astros Game Without Rehab Appearance

The Colorado Rockies spent all offseason getting excited to see Jose Quintana pitch in Denver, but he got hurt almost immediately. The 37-year-old southpaw allowed two runs on four hits over 4.1 innings in his lone start with the Rockies before he injured his hamstring.

He'll return to the mound tonight in Houston to face Spencer Arrighetti and the Astros.

He spent just over two weeks on the injured list and didn't throw a rehab outing. With his experience and minimal time on the mend, this will hopefully only affect his longevity in tonight's game.

Although he was never sent on a rehab stint, that doesn't mean he sat around. He threw multiple bullpens, including a 21-pitch pen on Sunday. Tonight, he'll be facing a potent lineup that has scored runs at an elite level this season.

The Astros have scored the most runs in baseball, but also allowed the most runs. After spending nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Quintana has loads of experience against Houston.

Rockies Fans Hope Quintana’s Experience Against the Astros Turns Into Success

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Over 11 games and nine starts, Quintana owns a 3.08 ERA and a 3-1 record. His last outing against the Astros was in 2024 as a member of the New York Mets. He allowed two runs on six hits, three walks, and struck out seven over 4+ innings. He didn't pick up the win, but the Mets won the game 7-2.

Only three Houston hitters have faced Quintana more than six times, and all three have had minimal success. Most notably, Jose Altuve has a .200 batting average in 30 at-bats, but will not start tonight. Carlos Correa is batting .250 in a dozen at-bats against the lefty and is leading off for the Astros.

After a woeful season for the Rockies' starters last year, Colorado turned the page to begin 2026. It is ranked 16th in ERA and 6th in walks allowed this season.

Quintana is returning to the rotation at the perfect time. Kyle Freeland was placed on the injured list after three strong outings to open the season. The Rockies have two elite southpaws to promote at some point this season, but neither has much experience in the upper portion of the minor leagues.

Having Quintana back is fantastic for the rotation, but staying healthy is the main priority this evening.