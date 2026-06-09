How to Watch Rockies Series Opener vs. Struggling Cubs: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

Two struggling teams will meet on Tuesday night at Coors Field when the Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs for their only series in the Mile High City this season. When the season began, not many people had this series in the second week of June, being one between two teams heading in the wrong direction and dealing with injuries.

The Rockies enter the series at 24-42 and in last place in the National League West. That is not going to surprise many people. However, the Cubs have been one of the bigger disappointments this season and are 34-32, eight games behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who just swept the Rockies this past weekend.

Frustration is building in the Cubs clubhouse, and it's beginning to show in their play on the field. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and closer to the basement in the division than the top.

Here is a rundown of Tuesday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchup, and injury updates.

How to Watch Cubs vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 p.m. EDT

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Tomoyuki Sugano | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (5-3, 4.59 ERA) vs. Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.98 ERA)

Colorado will begin the series with Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound, and he is quietly becoming the new president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta's top trade chip for the deadline. He has been good in his first year pitching in Denver, going 3-2 in home games with an ERA of 4.50, which is not bad for Coors Field standards.

As for the Cubs, injuries to the pitching staff are catching up with them. The latest hit was on Sunday night when Jameson Taillon exited in the top of the second inning after throwing a pitch. Chicago will send Colin Rea to the mound, and the 35-year-old veteran has been one of the Cubs' top pitchers, with injuries decimating their starting rotation.

Rockies Injuries

10-day injured list: CF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion), OF Mickey Moniak (right ankle tendinitis), OF Jordan Beck (left hamstring strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), RHP Victor Vodnik (right ulnar nerve inflammation), RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement), RHP Tanner Gordon (right hip impingement).

60-day injured list: LHP Welinton Herrera (left elbow inflammation), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain).