Rockies Wisely Gave Slugger Day Off After Scary Hit-by-Pitch Against Brewers

Getting hit by a pitch in Major League Baseball is never fun. Getting hit by a pitch in the head can be downright scary. It can end careers.

For Colorado Rockies outfielder Tyler Freeman it fortunately just led to a day off.

During Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Freeman took a 98 mph fastball from starter Jacob Misiorowski in the head, which led to play stopping for a few minutes to check on his condition.

Tyler Freeman’s Scary Hit By Pitch

Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski, who set a Statcast Era (2008) record for fastest pitch thrown by a starter at 103.7 mph earlier in the night, hits Rockies’ Tyler Freeman in the head (helmet).



Freeman stays on his feet but exits the game.



The pitch, a cutter, came in at 98.2 mph. pic.twitter.com/lkcMEKemrc — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 7, 2026

The ball hit Freeman in the helmet and he staggered a big as Brewers William Contreras catcher put his arms around Freeman to keep him from falling to the ground uncontrollably. Fortunately, it hit Freeman on the side of the helmet above the ear hole and he was well-protected.

Trainers came to check on him, and he left the game under his own power. He did not require a trip to the hospital and, per MLB.com, Freeman showed up in the clubhouse on Sunday with a smile on his face. But he wasn’t in the starting lineup as the team wanted to give him more time and assess him.

“He seems to be doing pretty well,” Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta said to MLB.com. “We don’t think it’s terribly serious, but we’re going to spend some more time with him today.”

Freeman is not a player the Rockies can afford to lose for too much time. He’s been a key part of keeping the outfield afloat in the wake of injuries to Mickey Moniak, Jordan Beck and Brenton Doyle. Only one — Moniak — is doing any sort of baseball activities right now but he still not yet ready for a rehab assignment.

Freeman was acquired just before the 2025 season began in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. Since he arrived, he’s been indispensable to the Rockies, as he can play multiple positions and has wielded a consistent bat.

Last season he slashed .281/.354/.361 with two home runs and 31 RBI. he started this season on the 10-day injured list and returned to the roster on April 1. Since returning he’s slashed .273/.354/.371 with three home runs and 18 RBI. He’s played both center field and right field, along with second base.

The good news is that Freeman doesn’t appear to be dealing with something serious and that the Rockies’ next series is at home against the Chicago Cubs, which starts on Tuesday. So Freeman gets an additional day off to be monitored.