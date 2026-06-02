How to Watch Rockies vs. Angels: TV Channel, Live Stream and Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of their series.

On Monday night, it was a tense, competitive battle between both ball clubs.

Rockies vs Angels Preview

Colorado Rockies catcher Brett Sullivan puts the home run jacket on catcher Hunter Goodman | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Both teams are equal with 23-38 records and are in last place in their respective divisions.

Starting the new month with a win is what the Rockies' franchise needed. Colorado won Monday's game 9-8. In the last two innings, the Rockies combined for six runs. Five of those runs came in the 8th inning alone.

So many heroes showed up for this team. Hunter Goodman hit a big three-run home run in the eighth. TJ Rumfield hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Rockies the lead in the 9th.

The Rockies showed a lot of resilience in this game, especially when the Angels erupted for five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Starting Pitchers

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano (11) pitches at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-4, 4.01 ERA, 31 SO) will take the mound for the Rockies.

In his last appearance, Sugano gave up two home runs, three earned runs, and three strikeouts against the Dodgers.

Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 7.53 ERA, 14 SO) will take the ball for the Angels.

The 26-year-old won his last outing against the Detroit Tigers after tossing 5.0 innings, giving up one earned run, and recording five strikeouts.

It’s a matchup between youth versus experience. Sugano and Rodriguez are struggling this season, but only one man can come out victorious unless it turns into a bullpen game.

Location and Time:

Angel Stadium of Anaheim, 9:38 pm ET

Streaming, TV:

MLB.TV on Fubo, Rockies.TV and Angels.Broadcast Television

Players to Watch:

Rockies: Goodman leads the team with 14 home runs. Rumfield is the team leader in RBIs (29).

Right fielder Troy Johnston leads the Rockies in batting average (.312) and on-base percentage (.369)

Angels: Mike Trout has 14 home runs, 31 RBIs, and a solid .410 OBP.

Trout is hitting .286 in the last 10 games.

JD Adell leads the Angels in RBIs (34) and hits (56)

Designated hitter Jorge Soler can heat up at any time. Soler delivered three hits, one triple, and two RBIs.

Injury Report:

Rockies

Colorado Rockies center fielder Mickey Moniak (22) hits a two run triple. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

TJ Rumfield: day-to-day (Shoulder)

Mickey Moniak: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Brenton Doyle: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Jordan Beck: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Victor Vodnik: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Jimmy Herget: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Chase Dollander: 15-day IL (Elbow)

José Quintana: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Welinton Herrera: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Pierson Ohl: 60-day IL (Elbow)

RJ Petit: 60-day IL (Elbow)

McCade Brown: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kris Bryant: 60-day IL (Back)

Angels

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (10) steals second. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alex Faedo: Day-to-Day (Shoulder)

Nolan Schanuel: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (Knee)

Travis d’Arnaud: 10-day IL (Foot)

Yusei Kikuchi: 60-day IL (Shoulder)