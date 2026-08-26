How to Watch Rockies vs Nationals: Streaming, Starting Pitching

The Colorado Rockies will play the Washington Nationals in the third game of their four-game series.

The Rockies secured an impressive win with a score of 3-1. Solid pitching and a big home run by Hunter Goodman gave the team the edge.

Rockies vs Nationals Preview

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Mason Adams Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman is back in the lineup. On Tuesday night, he hit his 35th home run of the season. Goodman continues to enjoy his 2026 campaign despite the team being 51-81.

It’s a feel-good victory for Colorado, which snapped a seven-game losing skid. Jordan Romano earned his 13th save of the season. Mark Manfredi earned his first win of the season, allowing just one hit, no earned runs, and two strikeouts.

The Rockies had to make amends after getting crushed on Monday with 13 runs. Pitching must be better because they have been getting decimated in the last couple of games.

The Nationals are 62-72, fourth in the NL East. Washington is winning the season series so far with a 3-2 advantage. The Rockies must win today and tomorrow to get an edge over them.

Starting Pitchers

Tanner Gordon will get the ball for the Rockies. Gordon is 0-4 with a 5.45 ERA and 64 SO in 76.2 IP. He has allowed 16 home runs this season. It’s time for him to pitch a great gem and earn his first win.

Matt Waldron will take the mound for the Nationals. He’s 1-2 with a 7.54 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP.

Venue, Streaming, Time

Nationals Park, MLB.TV, 6:30pm ET

Players to Watch:

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rockies: Willi Castro has been getting some solid at-bats in the last 10 games. When he’s in the zone, he can provide many great things for the team. During the last 10 games, Castro has delivered two doubles and two home runs.

Nationals: CJ Abrams leads the Nationals with a .276 batting average to go along with 29 home runs and 26 doubles.

Injury Report

Rockies:

Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (neck)

Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion)

Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed)

McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

José Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back)

Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow)

RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals:

Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger)

Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow)

James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique)

DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)