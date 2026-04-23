How to Watch Rockies Rubber Match vs. Padres: TV, Starting Pitching, Injury Report

Two weeks ago, the San Diego Padres swept the Colorado Rockies at home in a four-game series. The two teams are meeting for the second time this season at Coors Field this week and the Rockies are a win away on Thursday from sending an early-season statement.

After dropping the opening game on Tuesday night, 1-0, Colorado bounced back and used some timely hitting to win the second game of the series, 8-3, on Wednesday night, setting up the rubber match on Thursday afternoon. If Colorado can find a way to win the series, then a 4-3 homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres would be big for a team that is looking to turn things around from a third straight 100-loss season.

The Rockies evened the series Wednesday night with a four-run bottom of the second inning against San Diego right-hander Walker Buehler with two outs. Tomoyuki Sugano worked 5.2 innings to pick up his second win this season.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Rockies vs. Padres

Time: 3:10 p.m. MDT

Where: Coors Field, Denver, CO

TV: Rockies.TV

Radio: KOA 850 AM/KNRV 1150

Pitching Matchup

Ryan Feltner | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

San Diego: RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 14.73) vs. Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.00)

Colorado will send Ryan Feltner out to try and win the series in his fifth start of the season. He is coming off a start against the Dodgers, where he worked 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and three runs with five strikeouts in a 4-3 Rockies win. In his four starts this season, the right-hander has worked 15 innings with 19 hits and 13 runs allowed. He'll have to be better against San Diego on Thursday.

The Padres will counter with Matt Waldron, who was roughed up by the Los Angeles Angels in his only other appearance this season on April 17. In 3.2 innings, he allowed eight hits and six earned runs with four strikeouts in an 8-0 loss. It would benefit the Rockies if they could get to Waldron early after his last outing to put themselves in position to have a successful homestand against the top 2 teams in the National League West.

Rockies Injuries

15-Day Injured List: LHP Kyle Freeland (left shoulder inflammation); RHP RJ Peiti (right elbow UCL strain).

60-Day Injured List: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease); RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair); RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation); RHP Jeff Criswell (torn right elbow ligament).