These Three Colorado Rockies Hitters Are Carrying Offense Right Now

The Colorado Rockies haven't been too shabby at the plate this season, but when comparing things to how 2025 went, it's easy to say that. The revived lineup with a handful of new faces mixed in with those who succeeded last year has given the Rockies a spunk to them, making them way more fun to watch.

At the end of the day, there is still a lot of work to be done in Colorado before taking this team as true threats at making a playoff push. But in April, a considerable step forward has been taken.

Who's to thank for that? The flowers could be given to a handful of players, but these are the top three hitters who are consistently helping the Rockies on a daily basis.

1. OF/1B Troy Johnston

Colorado Rockies outfielder Troy Johnston (20) slides into home for a run. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

This is probably the easiest choice for the Rockies when asking who the best offensive contributor at the plate has been to begin 2026. Troy Johnston is turning into one of the best underrated offseason acquisitions in Major League Baseball, and Colorado couldn't be happier that they're the ones who got him.

Johnston has been on fire at the plate for the Rockies, continuing to get on base and hitting with power. Going into the game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, Johnston held a .301 batting average with two home runs and 10 RBI.

2. OF Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak (22) celebrates a single. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Mickey Moniak had his best season in the big leagues last season with Colorado, hitting 24 home runs and holding a .270 batting average at the plate. His defense was what made him a negative WAR player, but ultimately, Moniak has been solid with the bat in his hands, and at Coors, that's what hitters need.

Leading the team in home runs with six and RBIs with 13 after driving in a runner on Wednesday, Moniak continues to stand out as the power threat that Colorado has desperately needed since the retirement of Charlie Blackmon.

So long as Moniak finishes the season with home run power and an overall positive WAR, the Rockies should definitely decide to lock him up long-term.

3. C Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) reacts from second on a double. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The best hitter from the 2025 roster is still a Top 3 hitter on the roster in 2026 for the Rockies. While Tyler Freeman might have a better batting average, Goodman is the true All-Star of the team, always coming through when the team needs him.

He's hitting a lick over .250 at the plate to begin the season, but for anyone who saw him play this spring, they will take that. He's right behind Moniak in home runs this season, hitting five, and holds a .785 OPS.

So long as Goodman works on the swing and miss and drawing more walks, he will continue to be a Top 3 player in the organization.