Cole Carrigg Made His MLB Debut Tuesday. He Looked Like He Belonged.

The moment finally arrived, you know the one that couldn’t be ignored anymore? That’s right, Cole Carrigg got his call-up on Tuesday, the moment that he has been building for his entire life.

The son of Michael Carrigg, born in Modesto, California, was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2023 after being at San Diego State. On Tuesday evening, Carrigg got to trot out for his MLB debut. He did exactly what he needed to.

Nothing fancy, he just went and did his job. In three at-bats, he earned his first hit, which was a triple, and drew a walk. He left the field with a .333 average and a .500 on-base percentage. Colorado won 7-3, which improved their record to 25-42, and Carrigg was part of it. He didn’t do any damage to the team, and for the struggling Mile High City team, that’s a positive.

Sure, it was just one game, but he did his part.

Before the game, Carrigg was asked about his number, 16. As reported by Thomas Harding, the MLB Rockies beat writer, he enjoyed the moment and hoped that he could be like the famous guy who wore the same number, Bo Jackson. We hope so, too!

Cole Carrigg triples for his first hit in the Majors! pic.twitter.com/kQ9M9wjScR — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

Carrigg’s MLB Journey

This call-up wasn’t out of necessity. Carrigg earned this. In fact, he was making it hard to ignore. The truth is, he ran out of things to prove in Albuquerque.

In May, Carrigg was named the SoFi Player of the Month for the Pacific Coast League with his .351 batting average, 11 stolen bases and a 1.031 OPS. Through his 57 games in Triple-A this campaign, he is slashing .338/.414/.529 with a .943, six home runs, and 30 stolen bases. What more do you need a guy to do to prove he is worthy?

Despite a humbling 2025, Carrigg has just continually set the bar higher. When he arrived at Triple-A, he never looked back. In 331 minor league games over his career, the switch-hitter has stolen 142 bases.

Cole Carrigg takes home our May @SoFi Player of the Month honors with a .351 batting average, 11 stolen bases and 1.031 OPS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mYS3yOZSDx — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) June 8, 2026

Taking the Field

Colorado is in a rebuild. That’s not a news flash. The past three seasons have ended with 100-plus losses. Currently, Warren Schaeffer is adjusting his lineup on a regular basis. Just taking a quick glance tells you everything you need to know about the opportunity that just presented itself to Carrigg.

Over the past two weeks, the Rockies have put Jake McCarthy, Sterlin Thompson, and Tyler Freeman all in center field. They haven’t found a consistent answer, maybe that answer is Carrigg?

The lineup shuffles almost daily with this team still trying to find its way. For players that show up every day and can offer any consistency, there is playing time available.

At 24 years old and being a switch-hitter, the world awaits. His .414 on-base percentage, elite speed and athleticism all combined with his defense, he has a lot to offer a team that needs a lot.

The Rockies World

Colorado is now 25-42, and even though their record is hard to accept, the team is making improvements. In Tuesday night’s victory over the Chicago Cubs, fans were reminded that playing young players is leading up to something better (or at least we all hope so).

Hunter Goodman hit his 19th home run. Edouard Julie had a three-RBI evening, and Ezequiel Tovar smacked a homer. Cole Carrigg stepped out to his debut. That’s young players doing great things all on the same night.