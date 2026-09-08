Major Aaron Judge Injury Update Creates New Challenge for Rockies

The Colorado Rockies got to enjoy the Labor Day away from the field, as they traveled to New York City to take on the New York Yankees in a series beginning Tuesday night. For a Rockies team that's already been eliminated from playoff contention, they look to play spoiler to teams like the Yankees on their path to the postseason.

Colorado has a scrappy offense, one that can keep them in games, so long as they see the ball well. But heading into Yankee Stadium, especially with the latest update on one of Major League Baseball's biggest stars, the Rockies have to have a plan to take down the Yankees in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge is Back Just in Time for Rockies

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) before the game. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the series opener, the Yankees announced that they've reinstated All-Star outfielder and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge from the 60-day injured list. Judge has been out of action for three months, but New York hasn't exactly lost all its footing without its superstar.

The Rockies' pitching staff will need to use this exciting news and Judge's adrenaline against him in his return game. Judge is expected to be in the lineup and can hurt any pitcher at any time, having hit 17 home runs and driven in 38 RBIs in 59 games before being placed on the injured list.

Gabriel Hughes is projected to take the mound to begin the series against the Yankees, meaning he'll likely face Judge in the bottom of the first inning. For Hughes, who enters the game with a 6.19 ERA in 52.1 innings, he'll need his curveball to be effective.

According to Statcast, Hughes' curveball has a 31.4% putaway percentage and a .182 batting average against. Hughes' last start is something to build off of, going 4.2 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and two walks.

The Yankees aren't the Orioles, but they too have their weaknesses at the plate. The Rockies offense will take on Cam Schlittler, who's had an amazing season for New York. However, Schlittler can get beat by the long ball from time to time, which favors hitters like Hunter Goodman and TJ Rumfield.

Both Goodman and Rumfield can take advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, but if they don't send the ball over the wall, they need to come through in other ways, especially with Judge now likely ready to boost the Yankee lineup.