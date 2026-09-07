Colorado Rockies Make 2 Roster Moves Before Yankees Series

The Colorado Rockies ended the homestand with one series win and one series loss, dropping two out of three against the St Louis Cardinals this weekend. With the day off, the Rockies hit the road to begin a difficult road trip against one of the best teams in the American League.

Starting Tuesday night, the Rockies will begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees. Colorado hasn't fared well on the road this season, holding a 25-47 record. Add to that, the Yankees enter the game with an 81-62 record, guaranteeing yet another winning season in the Bronx.

To give themselves a better chance, the Rockies made two roster moves that will likely affect the offensive lineup for the three-game series in New York.

Rockies Make 2 Roster Moves

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Rockies Club Information on X (formerly Twitter), Colorado has reinstated infielder Kyle Karros from the seven-day concussion injured list and, in a corresponding move, has optioned INF/OF Ryan Ritter to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies third baseman has been out of action since Aug 22 against the Cleveland Guardians. Thankfully, Karros cleared concussion protocol and has been involved in two rehab games before making his return, in which he went 2-for-6 with a Double and an RBI.

The young third baseman has vastly improved this season compared to his debut in 2025. He returns to the lineup with a .263 batting average, 10 home runs, 44 RBIs and an OPS of .779. If the improvement trend continues, Karros will continue to be a major part of getting the Rockies back to a .500 record and beyond.

As for Ryan Ritter, the young infielder will head back to the minor leagues after not impressing at the major league level. While Ritter was likely always going to be sent down when Karros was reactivated, the infielder didn't exactly move the needle on why he should be on the major league roster.

In the games that Karros was on the shelf, Ritter hit .200 at the plate, with two hits in 10 at-bats, striking out three times and walking once. This season, Ritter holds a .158 batting average with one RBI and an OPS of .358.

For Ritter to stay in the majors, he'll need to improve his hitting. His defense is fine; he has not made an error in the field in 2026 in the MLB, but his offensive shortcomings are holding him back.