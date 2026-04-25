Mounting Rockies Injuries Could Derail Positive Start to 2026 Season

The Colorado Rockies were looking to finish a seven-game homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres with a winning record. That may not seem like a lot, but given where the Rockies have been the last three seasons and finishing with over 100 losses, a winning record would have been an early-season statement.

After splitting four games with the Dodgers, Colorado was looking to take two out of three from the Padres on Thursday afternoon. Instead, injuries hit Warren Schaeffer and his team early in the game, which forced him to pivot quickly.

Leading 8-5 entering the top of the ninth inning, Colorado's bullpen surrendered five runs in a 10-8 loss. It was a frustrating loss before they hit the road to take on the New York Mets on Friday. However, the bigger news was the injuries that occurred.

Rockies Suffer Two Key Injuries in Loss to Padres

Ryan Feltner | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Going into his start, right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner had been dealing with right triceps tightness. Against San Diego, he lasted just two innings, where he allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three. Feltner was good in his previous start against the Dodgers, where he allowed three runs on five hits in 5.2 innings.

Truthfully, any tightness isn't good and for Feltner that led to a trip to the 15-day injured list after Thursday's game with what the Rockies announced as right ulnar nerve irritation. Colorado promoted left-hander Sammy Peralta from Triple-A Albuquerque.

That is a blow to a starting rotation that has made huge strides in the first month of the season after a horrible 2025. Feltner made only six starts last season after dealing with a right shoulder injury and this means another setback for the 29-year-old.

Feltner wasn't the only injury as Willi Castro left after three innings with right knee soreness, which again, isn't good for a middle infielder. The injury isn't anything new for Castro, as it occurred last season on a foul ball. He was removed for precautionary reasons.

If he is going to require a stint on the injured list, that would be a blow to Schaeffer and the Rockies. Castro, who was batting clean up for Colorado, had multi-hit games in four of his last six games. The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal over the winter in Colorado as part of new president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta's new direction for Colorado.

Any more additions to the injured list would be a setback for Colorado after a positive start to the season.