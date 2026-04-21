Rockies’ Secret Ingredient Fueled Two Wins Over Dodgers

It doesn't matter if you throw him at first base or right field; Troy Johnston got the job done over the weekend for the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies' utility man broke his 2-for-17 rut this past weekend and was instrumental in Colorado's back-to-back wins over the Dodgers.

On Saturday and Sunday, he went 5-for-7 with three doubles, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored. Not only did he break his hitting slump in fashion, but he also pushed the Rockies over the finish line in game two of the series, the first Colorado win.

Down by one in the bottom of the sixth, men on the corners and none out, Johnston was set to face Will Klein after he allowed back-to-back hits. The Dodgers pitcher has pitched well this season and earned a 2.79 ERA to this point.

Troy Johnston Is Making the Most of His Time With the Rockies

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With a 2-1 count, Johnston smashed a two-run double, his second of the game, into the gap in right center field, easily far enough to score the runner from first without a play. The Rockies bullpen held onto the lead and finished the game, but the offense was held hitless the rest of the way.

In fact, Los Angeles sat down the final nine batters in order and struck out three of them. He was involved in three of the Rockies' four runs that game.

In the second game, he was also on base three times, with a double and a walk, but failed to produce any runs. Thankfully, the Colorado offense didn't need him and scored nine runs on its own. These two games were the first time this season that Johnston has had multiple hits in consecutive games, but he's played well all year.

Entering Monday night, he's batting .323/.382/.516 with two homers, six doubles, and 10 RBI. He's split time almost evenly between the outfield and first base, and can play both corner outfield positions.

When Colorado claimed Johnston off waivers last November, no one expected the production he'd had up to this point. The 28-year-old earned his way onto the roster with a .375 average and 1.027 OPS in Spring Training, and has lived up to it this season.

All fans can do is wonder why he was cut from the Marlins last season. After spending six seasons in the minor leagues, the 2019 17th round pick posted a .277/.331/.420 slash line over 44 games last season. He hit four homers and only struck out 26 times.

For some reason it didn't work out in Miami, but Rockies fans are thrilled it's working out in Colorado.