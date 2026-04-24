Rockies Get Promising Outlook From One MLB Writer

When the Colorado Rockies hired Paul DePodesta as their new president of baseball operations, there was nowhere to go but up. Coming off a third straight 100-loss season, the Rockies needed a new vision going forward.

DePodesta and his new front office and manager, Warren Schaeffer, have changed the feeling around the organization, something veteran left-hander Kyle Freeland mentioned before spring training got underway. So far, through 24 games, you can tell things are different both on and off the field with Colorado. After an 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night at Coors Field, they are 10-24.

Those 10 wins are more wins than the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox going into play on Thursday afternoon against the Padres at home. Who had Colorado having more wins than the Mets, Red Sox and Braves at the end of April? It's a long season, but baby steps are needed in the Mile High City and they'll take anything positive early in the season.

Rockies Get Promising Early-Season Outlook From One MLB Writer

Warren Schaeffer | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Again, it's early in the season, but it's never too early to point out the positives for the Rockies. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had 1 sentence to describe every team to this point in the season. His for Colorado is one that not a lot of people might have seen coming just 24 games into the season. His sentence for the Rockies was "They're no longer a doormat for the rest of the NL West.''

So far, that statement can be seen as a true one. For instance, Colorado hosted the two-time World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and split the four-game series. Now, they are a win away from taking a series against the San Diego Padres. A winning record over seven games at home against the top 2 teams in the National League West would be an early-season statement from Schaeffer's crew.

One major improvement so far this season has been the Rockies' pitching. After Wednesday night's games, their team ERA is 4.17, which is 19th in the majors. That's a vast improvement early in the season from last season's dismal 5.97. Offensively, Colorado is tied for 18th in the majors after Wednesday's results and their .246 batting average is 13th in the league through 24 games.

This may not seem like much, but all of this points a promising beginning to the season for a team that is looking for anything positive. Again, it's early in the season and a lot can change, but the early-season results speak for themselves for a Colorado organization looking to change the narrative of the past three seasons.